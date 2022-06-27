“The Handmaid’s Tale” will return with new episodes in September

The Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be updated on September 14, as its fifth season will premiere on that date. The program is based on the graphic novel by Margaret Atwood from 1985, also in 1990 a homonymous movie was released to the series and the book.

It was on the platform’s Instagram that the first glimpse of what’s coming for the new stage of this exciting and compelling story was published.

Although Hulu is not available in Venezuela, Paramount+ is, a service where the episodes of the series are available.

things are going to be rough

The JustJared portal published a synopsis of the next chapters: “June will face the consequences of having killed Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena will raise her profile in Toronto while Gillead’s influence is intercepting Canada.”

Also, it is important to mention that the fifth of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will debut with two episodes on its opening day, with new episodes every Wednesday.

The plot of the series follows June Osbourne, an American mother and wife whose life changes from heaven to earth after a new religious order takes over her country and is separated from her daughter Hannah and her husband, Luke. By order of the Gillead, women are sexually enslaved and forced to provide offspring for the marriage to which they are assigned. The character under discussion will fight for her survival in this totalitarian and post-apocalyptic society.

In the role of June is the actress Elisabeth Moss, while the character of Serena is in charge of Yvonne Strahovski. On the other hand, Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes and Madeline Brewer are also part of the cast.