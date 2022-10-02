Yes, lately there are strong disappointments for series fans, as those who have tried to get through the tangle of pretentious dialogues of The Rings of Power, a pre-prequel to The Lord of the rings which is a kind of Avatar marathon, that is, a nightmare that not even the worst of criminals deserves and especially that Tolkien does not deserve, or the palace intrigues told at a kilometer per hour in The house of the dragon, the sleeping pill Game of Thrones prequel.

But Dr. Muttley came into this world to fill their lives with reasons to live. Good news, then. The good news, here, is that the fifth and apparently penultimate season of The Handmaid’s Tale, or The Handmaid’s Taleaims in its first chapters not to lower the level of the previous four ones, and that level is really very high.

The origin of the series, known, is a novel by Margaret Atwood about a presumably near future in time, and above all in spirit, in which the United States government has fallen into the hands of a sect of Christian fundamentalists, something like the Taliban of the cross, who reduce women to the condition of slaves, and specifically of reproductive slaves or -in fact- sexual, in a world in which fertility has been dramatically reduced.

What the series has is what all adaptations of good literary pieces should have: it is disrespectful enough with the original to be paradoxically faithful to it. Made of contained and terribly precise dialogue in its hate and rebellious spirit, filmed with an elegant and oppressive aesthetic, mixed with an I don’t know what of repressed sexuality, like a distillate of Old Testamentit would be worth it only for the duel of contained and terrifying performances that sustain Elizabeth Moss, who will be remembered for Mad Men, that makes his character a concentrate of resistance and spirit of revenge, and the no less remarkable Yvonne StrahovskyAs her enemy, a religious fanatic with Renaissance Florence-level capabilities for manipulation and intrigue.

Published in 1985 and followed, in 2019, by a sequel, Los testamentos, la novela, which talks about motherhood without traces of idealism or demonization, of masculinity at its worst although – be careful with this – also in its best facets, of totalitarianism, of extreme religiosity and of sexist violence, is, in effect, and with it the series, of a disturbing actuality, between the ultra-conservative turn of half of the United States and the moving, brave, exemplary rebellion of Iranian women . From Mexico, with its femicide record, we better not talk. Seriously, don’t miss it.

