The hands signal the state of health of our body: what to note

Paying attention to our hands can allow us to understand a lot about the health of the body, that’s what is important to note

The hands they are an essential element of our body. In addition to allowing us very important gestures and movements, they also represent a real business card. When you meet someone, for example, the first action you take is to hold out your hand to shake it.

Having a well-groomed and healthy one is undoubtedly the best way to introduce yourself and give a first impression of the kind of person you are. However, it might surprise you to know that in addition to this, the observation of one’s own hands also offers the opportunity to realize the existence of Health problems.

Tingling, tremors or other kinds of annoyances can in fact be interpreted as real alarm bells that signal the presence of different types of pathologies.

The health disorders that the hands signal

Everyone will have experienced a tremor in the hands or to the arm after making a physical effort. For example after carrying heavy shopping bags for a long time. An annoyance that occurs as such can cause a compression of the nerves in the hand which consequently reacts in this way.

In such circumstances, however, there is no need to worry because usually the shaking disappears as soon as the limb is allowed to rest, it can also help to do a light massage useful to reactivate the circulation and relax the nerves.

A disorder of a very different intensity, on the other hand, can benumbness in the fingers due to the lack of vitamins, especially when the body lacks those of type E, B1, B6, B12. These substances can be easily replenished by always relying on the advice of your doctor.

It might seem strange but a discomfort in the hands can be a sign of the presence of a hernia in the spine. In these cases the disturbances occur mainly in the ring and left little fingers. To alleviate this suffering, activities such as yoga or swimming can be used even if the advice is clearly to consult a specialist.

Often experiencing a tingling in the thumb, index and middle fingers could be the alarm bell that warns us of the appearance of problems with carpal tunnel. This is a pathology that affects those who, perhaps for work, are forced to perform repetitive gestures with their hands for a long time, thus pressing the nerves.

In severe cases, surgery is often required, but it is possible to prevent the onset of the carpal tunnel by making movements and warming up the nerves before starting repetitive actions.

The other diseases that can be discovered by looking at the hands

The feeling of numbness in the hands can also arise due to ailments of the blood circulation or the cardiovascular system. In these cases it is always good to indulge in some physical activity, even moderate, such as a walk.

Even the diabetes among its signals it can give disturbances linked to tingling that start from the legs and radiate up to the hands. Since this is an important pathology in these cases it is always good to avoid do-it-yourself remedies. For any doubts it is always advisable to consult your doctor who will be able to direct you to the most suitable treatment or in any case to a specialist.

Smokers in particular can be affected by Buerger’s disease that among his symptoms he has precisely a sense of numbness that starting from the arm expands to the fingers.

This problem arises from the fact that nicotine slows down the blood flow and causes the body to lack some nutrients. There is currently no cure for this disease, although quitting smoking can always help.