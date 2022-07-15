The Handsmaid’s Tale: reveal the shocking trailer for the fifth season

If something became clear during the fourth season of The Handsmaid’s Tale is that its protagonist, June (Elisabeth Moss), is not willing to forget the abuses of which she was a victim during her forced stay in Gilead or to forgive her cruel kidnappers. As could be seen in the fifth season trailerher thirst for revenge will continue to be the engine that keeps her going, but to achieve her goal she will have to face, once again, her main enemy, who seems to have gained even more power.

Hulu released this Thursday the first trailer for the fifth season of the series based on the dystopian world created by Margaret Atwood and in that screenshot of what is to come, it was shown that finally June and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) will be the ones to carry the weight of ending a war that seems increasingly bloody. The two women, who have been at odds since the first chapter of the series and who also knew how to ally themselves when it was convenient for them, became the main references for two sides that are not willing to coexist.

In the epic season four finale, June murdered Serena’s husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), but she still had some issues to resolve. In the trailer, she is heard saying to her husband Luke, (OT Fagbenle) “Gilead is pulling me back”, while images of her lover, Nick (Max Minghella), one of her main allies during her stay, are shown on the screen. in Gilead, the father of her second daughter, Nichole, and current commander of the regime.

Elizabeth Moss as June. Photo: Instagram

Of course, her romantic interest in Fred and Serena’s former house chauffeur isn’t just one of the reasons that keeps her mind on Gilead. “I want her to know it was me,” says June, as she watches Serena perfectly play the part of the grieving widow. “She knows the world is watching,” she says. And it’s true: the image of her enemy, dressed in black and with a veil covering her face, suitably afflicted by her, is reproduced on giant screens.

“She can’t get to you, so you have to forget about her,” Luke tells her -who can be seen behind bars in one of the scenes-, but he can’t convince her. The trailer ends by making it clear that just as June is unwilling to abandon her quest for revenge, Gilead is unwilling to ignore Fred’s murder or any of her actions. “Do you want to fight? Let’s fight,” June says at the end, while Christina Aguilera’s “Fighter” plays.

In early May, Moss participated as a guest of The Drew Barrymore Show and assured that the recordings of the new episodes were “halfway” and, at the insistence of the hostess to know some details of what is to come, he advanced: “I will say that it is a very big season, with a lot of production. We have been on location a lot, we record very little in the studio and that for us means that it is very big. And we are constantly on the road, in many different places.”

“June’s journey is great, the journeys of the other characters are very great,” he added later. “And June is grappling with, ‘What does freedom really mean?’ ‘Can she really be free?’ and ‘Where do I put my anger?’” she finally pointed out.

Yvonne Strahovsky as Serena Joy. Photo: Instagram

What is known is that one of the cast actresses will no longer be in the game. Alexis Bledel, who played the key character of Emily in the Hulu drama since the first season, reported through a statement that she will no longer be part of the cast of the series. “After thinking about it a lot, I felt that I had to get away from The Handmaid’s Tale right now,” he revealed. And she added: “I will be eternally grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, cast and crew for their support.”

For his participation in the series, Bledel received four nominations and won an Emmy award statuette.

Her character, Emily, is one of the main characters in the story and one of the few who exclusively starred in episodes. Throughout the four seasons, the authors revealed aspects of her life before the founding of the state of Gilead and outlined her story, first as a rebellious and cunning servant, and then as a key figure in the flight and subsequent arrival. from little Nichole to Canada.

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale It will open in the United States on September 14. In Argentina, the series is available on Paramount+ and the premiere date has not yet been announced.