the handsome Brad of “Sex / Life”, back in a romantic comedy that is a hit on Netflix (video)

Released on May 19, this film tops the list of the most watched feature films on the platform at the moment.

Surprise success of this last week of May, “A perfect match” is currently Nº1 in film trends on Netflix Belgium. In this romantic comedy, we find the beautiful Adam Demos, known for his role as Brad in the series “Sex/Life”. The 37-year-old Australian actor raised the temperature in this soap opera released on Netflix last year, where he appeared completely naked. In “Un accord parfait”, the actor returns more attractive than ever. And get ready to see him shirtless again!

Adam Demos co-stars with a well-known teen actress who grew up in the 2010s, Victoria Justice. From 2010 to 2013, the beautiful Californian was the star of the series “Victorious”, which was broadcast on the Nickelodeon channel. Remember: she even gave the reply to a certain … Ariana Grande. If Victoria’s career has never equaled that of her former colleague, the actress is back in force here in “A perfect match”…

Victoria plays Lola, an ambitious executive in a Los Angeles wine company. One fine day, the young woman resigns to start her own business. So she flies to the depths of Australia in order to hook her first potential client, Vaughn Family Wines. Unfortunately, the Vaughn family doesn’t trust her, but Lola is determined to prove herself. She then gets hired as an employee on the family farm, where sheep are raised. And she will quickly become friends with Max (Adam Demos), the handsome operations manager responsible for training her…

A fairly predictable romantic comedy, to watch under your plaid, with a big tub of ice cream in your hand.