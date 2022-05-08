“The happiest woman”: Jacky Bracamontes celebrates “Mother’s Day” with her five daughters

Jacky Bracamontes has managed to conquer the Hispanic world with her charisma and her willingness to share with her more than 7 million Instagram followers a little about the life she leads as a wife by Martin Fuentes and her daughters: Jacky, Caro, Renata, Emilia and Paula.

In that sense, this Sunday morning he shared an incredible photo shoot that he starred in alongside his five daughters and his mother, Jacqueline Van-Hoorde.

“Happy Mother’s Day!!!! (Although in Mexico there are still 2 days left)… But the reality is that it is a date that we have to celebrate every day!!! I am the happiest and luckiest woman to be surrounded by women. My mom who is my pillar, strength and example and my 5 princesses who are my everything. I love them !!!”, she wrote at the bottom of the publication.

Jacky Bracamontes poses with her mother and her daughters

Photo: Instagram @jackybrv

He also took advantage of the space to dedicate a heartfelt message to all women who are mothers.

“And to all the moms in the world, congratulations from the bottom of my heart!!! To celebrate has been said !!!”, concluded.

Jacky Bracamontes enjoys being the mother of five girls

Photo: Instagram @jackybrv

Jacky Bracamontes celebrates the joy of being a mother

recently this week, Jacky Bracamontes offered an interview for Telemundo, where she talked about the incredible facet that she lives as a mother of five girls despite the fact that it has been forced to give up certain projects.

“I would like, I would love to be able to split myself in two but I can’t, I have to stay at home, there is no way, there are clear priorities and my daughters, my family is number one “he explained.

Likewise cHe shared with his followers the first gifts he received for this special party, among which stand out a portrait made by his daughter Renata, as well as a concert in the front row of Maluma.

Recommended video: Jacky Bracamontes talks about the challenge of being a mother