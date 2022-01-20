the Happy Casa is in the Final Eight

TOAST – In the most important evening of the season so far, the Happy Casa Brindisi meets and takes off the ticket for the Italian Cup Final Eight scheduled in Pesaro. With a test of character, the men of coach Vitucci impose themselves on Gevi Napoli (89-75), in what could be considered a real play-off for the Final Eight, between two teams paired at 14 points. It is a victory that dispels the crisis of play and results in which New Basket had collapsed in the last three months, culminating in the bad defeat (the sixth out of seven games) remedied last Sunday in Brescia. Now we will have to wait for the match between Brescia and Pesaro scheduled for tomorrow (20 January) at PalaLeonessa and the results of the other recoveries scheduled for next week, to understand where Brindisi will be placed in the top eight grid.

Right from the approach, the Happy Casa has shown that it wants to reverse the course, but the roster of Sacripanti, devoid of Rich, was not far behind. Only in the first quarter (which ended with a three-point advantage in favor of the guests) was the match balanced. Starting from the second period the Southern Star, with an aggressive defense and to the sound of triples, took over the inertia. The growth of the Happy Casa has been exponential. The first half ended with an advantage of 17 points. But it is in the third period that Brindisi has spread, up to a maximum gap of 23. The last period, however, was not a walk in the park. Brindisi in fact accuses a sharp mental decline that allows Naples, never tame, to gradually reduce the deficit. The fans see it badly with just over a minute from the end, when Gevi makes up for it, reaching just 7 points behind. But a technician whistled at Pargo turns into the definitive blow of the ko for Naples.

The great protagonist of the evening was a Nick Perkins (21 points) who returned to dominate the paint, after a bad performance in Brescia. Excellent also the performance of Chappell (12 points) and Redivo (15). Adrian also did well (11 points). Some improvement in the control room has been seen by Josh Perkins and Clark, but it is reasonable to expect even more.

First quarter

Brindisi starts with Adrian, Gaspardo, Wes Clark, Chappell, Nick Perkins. Naples responds with Pargo, Parks, Lynch, McDuffie, Marini. Happy Casa has a strong approach, but Naples is no different. The rhythms are high. There is a substantial balance between overtaking and counter-overtaking. At the end of the quarter, Gevi is ahead of 3 (17-20).

Second quarter

Brindisi changes pace at the start of the second period. The charge is played by Visconti, with the triple which at 13 ‘gives a noteworthy first margin (27-22). Then it is Udom, with a dunk, and Nick Perkins, with another triple, to give a further injection of energy, with the baskets of + 10 (32-22). At the break of the Happy Casa, the Neapolitans respond with a counter break that partially reduces (32-27) the gap, but the inertia remains the prerogative of New Basket, inspired in the long-distance conclusions. At 19 ‘, the lead rises to 17 points (44-27).

Third fourth

Even after the long break, the Happy House, dragged by Adrian, Chappell and Nick Perkins, keeps their concentration high and doesn’t give up an inch. More and more in difficulty, Napoli on 26 ‘finds itself under 23 (55-32). In the moment of maximum difficulty, the guests try to reorganize their ideas, trying to mend the heavy passive (61-43 at 29 ‘). But at the end of the leg, Happy Casa maintains an advantage of 21 lengths (65-44).