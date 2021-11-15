The happy ending story of Midas, the cat with four ears has found a home

Midas has finally found a home. To help her in this happy ending was her physical appearance: unlike other felines, the kitten has two additional small ears that protrude from the “normal” ones that do not allow her to “hear” more than normal, but which do not create them. no problem.

The deformation, probably due to a genetic mutation that she inherited from her parents, immediately made her famous on social networks where she already has thousands of followers in Turkey where she lives and beyond. To make it even more special there is also another adorable detail: a beautiful white heart-shaped spot on the belly.

The four-month-old kitten was adopted by a woman who already had a dog and a cat and who saw her photos posted by employees of the shelter where she was staying. The woman now hopes that the kitten will adapt quickly to her new home and that she can encourage them to adopt animals even when their physical appearance is not totally normal.

