the hard decision that Manchester United would have already made with Cristiano Ronaldo
2022-04-11
Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a lousy moment in the Premier League. Since he decided to return to Man Utd last summer and creating a great deal of excitement among the club’s fans, the striker has been widely criticized for his poor performance.
Police announce that they are launching an investigation into Cristiano Ronaldo
The last of the Portuguese was in the defeat against Everton where he broke the cell phone of a young fan who was recording it when the game ended at Goodison Park.
This attitude would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back and from Old Trafford they made a decision: to open the exit door for him at the end of the campaign.
With a Man Utd that will end the season without titles, and increasingly further away from the possibility of playing in the next edition of the Champions League, all roads lead to the goodbye of CR7. The information revealed by the English portal ‘Manchester Evening News’ points precisely in this direction.
The aforementioned medium transmits that United’s plans go through getting rid of the 37-year-old player whose contract runs until June 2023 and who has a monstrous record of 17.4 million euros per year.
CR7 apologizes for his attitude after breaking a fan’s cell phone
They also point out that the departure of the Portuguese is also to avoid the tensions that it could generate for the new coach Christian not being a starter next year.
The Portuguese has 12 goals this season in the English league in 25 appearances. His last goal was a month ago in the victory of the ‘Red Devils’ over Tottenham.