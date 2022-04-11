the hard decision that Manchester United would have already made with Cristiano Ronaldo

2022-04-11

Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a lousy moment in the Premier League. Since he decided to return to Man Utd last summer and creating a great deal of excitement among the club’s fans, the striker has been widely criticized for his poor performance.

Police announce that they are launching an investigation into Cristiano Ronaldo

The last of the Portuguese was in the defeat against Everton where he broke the cell phone of a young fan who was recording it when the game ended at Goodison Park.

This attitude would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back and from Old Trafford they made a decision: to open the exit door for him at the end of the campaign.

With a Man Utd that will end the season without titles, and increasingly further away from the possibility of playing in the next edition of the Champions League, all roads lead to the goodbye of CR7. The information revealed by the English portal ‘Manchester Evening News’ points precisely in this direction.