The hard fist of Austria: the “lockdown” arrives for the unvaccinated

L’Austria has decided to use force against unvaccinated subjects and so, from next Monday, November 8, will send people who have not yet received the anti-Covid vaccine into lockdown. The urgent decision was announced yesterday evening by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (OeVP): “When we get in the car we put on the seat belt, the anti-Covid vaccine is our belt”. The Austrian government in the light of the explosion of infections, which recorded 9,388 cases yesterday, thus decided to anticipate the stages without waiting for the increase in intensive care which initially had to be the yardstick on the basis of which to apply or not the restrictions.

The decision of Austria

From Monday the ‘2-G rule’ will come into force, which will only affect people vaccinated (geimpft) or those healed within six months (genesen). At least for the moment i tampons molecular (PCR) and antigenic can still be used, but exclusively in the workplace, to access one’s workplace. In various other areas, belonging to daily life, the tampons will cease their validity. In all likelihood, the squeeze on unvaccinated subjects will go on at least until the Christmas holidays (Weihnachten), particularly felt also in the Austrian Laender.

Only those who have received the vaccine or are cured of Covid-19 will be able to access restaurants, bars, Konditorei (pastry shops), all accommodation facilities (from hostels to hotels), personal care services (hairdressers, beauticians, barbers and massage parlors) and events, whether cultural or sporting, with 25 or more people, regardless of whether seats are assigned or not. The ‘2-G Rule’ will also apply to visits to hospitals and nursing homes. Furthermore, non-vaccinated people will also be excluded from skiing and will not even be able to access the ski lifts. The mask Ffp2 it becomes mandatory in shops, museums and libraries.

How long will the Green pass last?