Entertainment

The hard moment of health that the “unrecognized son” of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez is going through

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

The family of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez it is not simple at all. The relationships between the members are complicated and every time they appear in public or on social media it is to send each other hints or start some kind of fight. Currently the eldest daughters of the artist, Liliana and Lilibeth do not have a dialogue with their father because of their younger stepsister, Genesis, who is the daughter of Carolina Pérez, the current partner of Puma.

But in addition, the Puma has an unrecognized son who calls himself on social networks, ‘The Cougar Junior’. Although the singer has denied it on more than one occasion, they have an enormous resemblance and both his older stepsisters and Puma’s ex-wife, Lila Morillo, do have a cordial relationship with him.

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The international artist Domingo Zapata chooses Serranillos del Valle for his next work

7 mins ago

Joe Alwyn talks about being on Taylor Swift’s album for the very first time

8 mins ago

his daughter Vivienne reappears in jeans and surprises with her transformation at 13

18 mins ago

Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber Set to Launch Biebs Brew E! News UK

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button