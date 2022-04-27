The hard moment that Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s girlfriend, is going through

the dominican singer yailin Known on social networks as “the most viral” she has achieved greater popularity since she made her romance with Anuel AA official. The couple does not stop being very in love on social networks before their fans and turn a deaf ear to the detractors.

The truth is that Yailin showed her most intimate side this week by posting two photos of her late father on her Instagram stories. The reason for this memory is that it would have been her birthday but the girlfriend of Anuel AA she was able to enjoy it for a short time since the man died when she was only 9 years old.

Related news

In the images that yailin showed her father can be seen smiling at the camera while sitting on a chair. On the souvenir postcards, Anuel AA’s girlfriend wrote: “Happy birthday daddy. Wherever you are I love you my black very much, I love you.

Jailin’s father. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

In another of his posts yailin It was shown on top of a car, one of the places where it is most intimate, while the song “Eternal Love” played by Juan Gabriel and Rocío Durcal plays in the background and Anuel AA’s girlfriend fills her eyes with tears and nostalgia.

Jailin’s father. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

The father of yailin He died in a traffic accident and as a consequence left his family homeless. The singer told on more than one occasion that she did not have enough money and that she, together with her mother, had to search for them to survive in the Los Minos neighborhood, in Santo Domingo.