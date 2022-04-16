The hard reflection of Jordi Évole after the elimination of Barça that devastates networks

Barça says goodbye to the Europa League after losing 2-3 at home against Eintracht. A defeat that leaves them without their clearest option to win a title this season and qualify for the next Champions League. Many fans consider this bump as a failure that goes beyond sports and point directly to the institution. Proof of this are the thousands of messages that accumulate on social networks where the Catalans show their discontent with the current club board.

One of the tweets that more ‘I like’ is accumulating in the last few hours is the one written by Jordi Évole, confessed follower of FC Barcelona. The presenter of laSexta has been one of the first well-known faces who have wanted to speak out on social networks due to the elimination of his team in the European competition. “In modern football, there are clubs that have lost their personality when they have been sold to oligarchs or sheikhs. We have not even needed to sell it, ”the communicator begins by writing.

“Are we or are we not Més que un club?” Évole asks himself in front of his more than three million followers on Twitter. “A collective reflection would be advisable”, suggests the presenter of ‘Lo de Évole’. The Catalan takes advantage of his words to affirm that it is a sad day for all the fans of the Barça team, although without pointing out the coach or the players. “I’m not saying this for Xavi or for the team”, he concludes.

Viral on Twitter

Évole’s tweet, published a few minutes after the end of the match between Barcelona and Eintracht, has already gone viral on social networks. His words accumulate more than 2,800 ‘likes’, in addition to endless comments from other users where the vast majority agree with his particular assessment of the current situation of the club chaired by Joan Laporta.