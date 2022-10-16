the hard training you have to do to be Lara Croft
Surely if we mention the archeology The first character that comes to mind is Indiana Jones. But if we tell you that she is a woman only one can come to mind. We refer to Lara Croft, her name is Lara Croft. The famous digger of graves and relics that made the leap from video games to the big screen in 2001is almost 30 years old and only two actresses have been lucky enough to become icons of this saga gaming: Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. Both had to face several difficulties in embodying the character at the cinema.
Angelina Jolie, the first Tomb Raider in the cinema
The “bad girl” fame almost prevented the actress from landing the role that propelled her to stardom and made her a mass idol. In the early 2000s Angelina competed against other actresses hits of the time that also fit the profile of Lara Croft like Ashley Judd, Jennifer Lopez or Catherine Zeta-Jones. However, the director of Lara Croft: Tomb Rider (2001)Simon West was convinced that she was the perfect woman to play video game’s most successful heroine.
“Angelina was not as famous as the other actresses, who had more experience and accumulated great blockbusters. She also had an alternative lifestyle: she spoke her mind and had a bad reputation,” West assured in an interview for Entertainment Weekly. In her meeting with Simon West, the actress told him that she would do anything to get the role.until undergoing a daily drug test and although Lo had a hard time convincing the producers, Angelina Jolie finally got the role. He fit in so well that two years later he repeated with a second delivery, in 2003: Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.
HoweverAngelina Jolie had to go on a strict diet diet with an exercise table among which were included kick boxing, yoga and street fights. All this with the aim of achieving the slender and muscular figure of Lara Croft in video games: “She ate only steamed fish or steamed meat with vegetables, did not consume any sugar and only drank soy milk. It was a great challenge physically“Jolie said in an interview for reel in 2001.
To add insult to injury, Angelina suffered several injuries during filming, injuring his elbow, foot, knee, shoulder, and neck. Something he ended up getting used to: “What I like about playing Lara Croft is the things that she had to do. I got dirty, scratched and burned. I really felt her, “she confessed. With the role of her, she left everyone impressed by her strength and constancy. For the actress it was an honor to be Lara Croft: “She’s independent, she’s full of fire and she has a huge sense of fun and adventure,” Jolie told reel. The actress said of her character: “She’s sensitive, voluptuous, very feminine and doesn’t try to be a man. Lara is all woman. fight anyone“, he confessed.
Alicia Vikander’s training to be Lara Croft
alice vikanderthe fashionable girl, took the baton from Angelina Jolie like the great tomb raider in 2018 in tomb Raiderthe movie of the week that La 1 broadcasts on Sunday, October 16 at 10:05 p.m.. For the actress it was an honor, since she has a deep admiration for Jolie: “She is a woman that I would love to meet,” Vikander told AND! News in 2016. And like her predecessor, she did not fall short in her preparation to embody Lara Croft.
alice vikander physically prepared thoroughly with the help of the renowned personal trainer Magnus Lygdback, with whom he carried out hard exercises with which gained up to six kilos of muscle mass. Lygdback was impressed by “Alicia’s dedication and work ethic” in preparing for the role of Lara Croft and shared some videos of her training, like this one where load a dumbbell of 15 kilos in each arm. She began her training four months before filming and during the recordings. she woke up at 4:00 a.m. to train before going to make-up.
Y like Angelina Jolie, Vikander modified her menu, where proteins, carbohydrates and fats were divided into five meals in equal parts to gain muscle. At the end of the process, she was no longer eating carbohydrates and the dinners had to have 25 grams of protein and 50 grams of natural fats.
Unfortunately in 2022 it has been known that the study Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer has canceled the project tomb raider 2, the second installment with Alicia Vikander, who will not play the character again. The company has lost the rights cinematographic of the franchise after letting four years pass since the first film of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in tomb Raider. Their rights ran out in May without having reached an agreement to give continuity to the project and have gone up for auction for other studies like GK Films or Netflix, to make a new reboot.