the hard training you have to do to be Lara Croft









Surely if we mention the archeology The first character that comes to mind is Indiana Jones. But if we tell you that she is a woman only one can come to mind. We refer to Lara Croft, her name is Lara Croft. The famous digger of graves and relics that made the leap from video games to the big screen in 2001is almost 30 years old and only two actresses have been lucky enough to become icons of this saga gaming: Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. Both had to face several difficulties in embodying the character at the cinema.

Angelina Jolie, the first Tomb Raider in the cinema The “bad girl” fame almost prevented the actress from landing the role that propelled her to stardom and made her a mass idol. In the early 2000s Angelina competed against other actresses hits of the time that also fit the profile of Lara Croft like Ashley Judd, Jennifer Lopez or Catherine Zeta-Jones. However, the director of Lara Croft: Tomb Rider (2001)Simon West was convinced that she was the perfect woman to play video game’s most successful heroine. “Angelina was not as famous as the other actresses, who had more experience and accumulated great blockbusters. She also had an alternative lifestyle: she spoke her mind and had a bad reputation,” West assured in an interview for Entertainment Weekly. In her meeting with Simon West, the actress told him that she would do anything to get the role.until undergoing a daily drug test and although Lo had a hard time convincing the producers, Angelina Jolie finally got the role. He fit in so well that two years later he repeated with a second delivery, in 2003: Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.







‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (or simply Tomb Raider) is a film based on the popular Tomb Raider video game series, starring the character Lara Croft. It was released during the summer of 2001. The main character, Lara Croft, was played by actress Angelina Jolie. The movie was shot in Angkor, Cambodia. During the summer of 2003, its sequel, ‘Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life’, was released. HoweverAngelina Jolie had to go on a strict diet diet with an exercise table among which were included kick boxing, yoga and street fights. All this with the aim of achieving the slender and muscular figure of Lara Croft in video games: “She ate only steamed fish or steamed meat with vegetables, did not consume any sugar and only drank soy milk. It was a great challenge physically“Jolie said in an interview for reel in 2001. To add insult to injury, Angelina suffered several injuries during filming, injuring his elbow, foot, knee, shoulder, and neck. Something he ended up getting used to: “What I like about playing Lara Croft is the things that she had to do. I got dirty, scratched and burned. I really felt her, “she confessed. With the role of her, she left everyone impressed by her strength and constancy. For the actress it was an honor to be Lara Croft: “She’s independent, she’s full of fire and she has a huge sense of fun and adventure,” Jolie told reel. The actress said of her character: “She’s sensitive, voluptuous, very feminine and doesn’t try to be a man. Lara is all woman. fight anyone“, he confessed.