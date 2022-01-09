The hard truth behind the movie “Don’t Look Up”

A few days ago a film debuted on the Netflix platform, entitled “Don’t Look Up”, with a stellar cast with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep and many others. A film that has been very successful due to the irony that is used to tell what happened.

Everything revolves around the two protagonists, Professor Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and the PhD student in astronomy Kate Dibiasky. Kate identifies an anomalous celestial body never discovered, subsequently verifying that it will be a comet, with a considerable diameter, directed towards the Earth, which will cause its destruction. The two protagonists are taken by despair for the bad news as they will have very little time available, just over six months.

The two contact the White House and its President, played by the talented Meryl Streep, who do not believe the two astronomers and with great sagacity deny having had a meeting with the two scholars, only interested in the new presidential elections. Kate then decides to turn to a newspaper in order to spread the news and make people aware of the impending disaster. The days pass and the events follow one another, until Randall makes his appearance on TV, at first only to fill the days but little by little he will be taken seriously, creating in the public a greater awareness of what happened.

Despite all these dynamics, the film will have a drastic ending, as everyone will die except the President and his crew through a spacecraft that will take them out of the solar system, who have done everything to not spread the news, motivated only by their beliefs. and their purposes, while Kate and Randall spend their last day at dinner together with their family and closest friends.

The film hides a hard truth, namely that of the false awareness of the future and the imminent truth. A inhuman disaster, such as that of the destruction of the Earth was not taken seriously, people only thought they were raving, but when science is able to impose itself and prove that the data are real and that the destruction was a real event, it is unleashed. panic. The film uses a cutting irony, a means to indicate how sometimes the superficiality of mankind wins over something deeper, over the feelings of human brotherhood and deep knowledge of science.

Evelyn Nericcio

