“The hardest match of my life”

«The most difficult match of my life». Like this Maurizio Stecca, former boxing champion and gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, defined his battle against Covid. The WBO world champion and European among professionals, is hospitalized in Treviso after contracting the virus. Stecca, 58, who was also assistant coach of the national team, is in a medical ward of the Cà Foncello hospital. Resident for some time in Veneto, in Casale sul Sile (Treviso), it was himself, from his Fb profile, who made the hospitalization known.

“I started the most difficult match of my life against an opponent called Covid – wrote the former boxer, also publishing a selfie that sees him with an oxygen mask on his face -. I don’t know how many takes it will take but I will certainly not retreat ». Stecca had already received two doses of vaccine and was preparing to make the third. Many messages of closeness from friends and fans, who in the last few hours have made them feel all their closeness via social media.