The Harris County Uplift program provides financial assistance of $500 per month to eligible residents.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX. – Economic assistance to residents of certain areas of Harris County is what Harris County’s Uplift program offers, which will give $500 a month to low-income families to help pay for medical bills, electricity bills, or food.

Harris County is investing $20.5 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to address economic inequality and reduce poverty.

The Uplift program is the county’s first guaranteed income program and will distribute that $500 per month for 18 months to approximately 1,928 eligible families.

What are the requirements to raise Harris and receive the $500 endorsement?

One of the main requirements is that beneficiaries must live in communities in the 10 zip codes with the highest poverty rates in Harris County. The following postal codes apply:

· 77050

· 77093

· 77051

· 77060

· 77028

· 77033

· 77026

· 77081

· 77547

· 77091

These families must also have income equal to or less than 200% of the federal poverty line (FPL). In addition, the person applying for the program must be over 18 years of age.

What can you cover with this financial support from Uplift Harris?

The program is designed so that low-income families and households can cover basic needs such as: rent, food, transportation, housing and utilities, and medical care.

How do I register and when is the deadline to request this support?

Period Registration for the Uplift Harris program runs from January 8 to January 26, 2024. You can apply by following this link which will take you to the Uplift website. The form is not an immediate request, as you will have to make sure they meet the qualification requirements.

