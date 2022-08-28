The ‘Harry Potter’ actors who appeared in ‘Game of Thrones’
Catelyn Stark – Hermione Granger’s mother
Master Ebrose- Professor Horace Slughorn
Osha – Tonks
Walder Frey – Argus Filch
Mance Rayder – Aberforth Dumbledore
Maester Pycelle – Aragog
Dickon Tarly as Cormac McLaggen
