The 'Harry Potter' actors who appeared in 'Game of Thrones'

Catelyn Stark – Hermione Granger’s mother

You’ve probably also been a victim of Hermione’s ‘obliviate’, but if you’re a true fan you’ve surely noticed that Michelle Fairley not only played the queen of Winterfall, but also the mother of our favorite Hogwarts know-it-all. Although her appearance was brief compared to ‘Game of Thrones’, her scene was one of the most moving we saw in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.



Master Ebrose- Professor Horace Slughorn

Jim Broadbent is Grand Maester Ebrose, one of the most anticipated characters in ‘Game and Thrones’. Thanks to him, Sam Tarly finds the formula to cure stone skin. A master of potions and healing just like he was in Harry Potter.



Osha – Tonks

In ‘Game of Thrones’ Natalia Tena lost her ability to change the color of her hair, but she retained her strength and courage. Let’s remember that Tunks is an Auror belonging to the Order of the Phoenix and wife of Professor Luppin. Although both characters are very different from each other, Tunks and Osha had a very similar and quite unfair ending for their characters.



Walder Frey – Argus Filch

After being the most clumsy and moody squib at Hogwarts, David Bradley became the head of House Frey and one of the main people responsible for the terrible events of the Red Wedding in ‘Game of Thrones’.



Mance Rayder – Aberforth Dumbledore

Ciaran Hinds brought to life the hermit Aberforth Dumbledure and although he only had a few appearances in Harry Potter: The Deathly Hallows Part 2, he was a vital character in the defeat of Voldemort after the death of his brother Albus Dumbledore. Also, in ‘Game of Thrones’ he would become the King Beyond the Wall after betraying the Night Watch oath.



Maester Pycelle – Aragog

Grand Maester Pycelle left the Seven Kingdoms for the Forbidden Forest to voice one of Harry Potter’s most fearsome and iconic creatures: Aragog. He and Hagrid would surely be great friends.



Dickon Tarly as Cormac McLaggen

Freddie Stroma plays Dickon Tarly, Samwell’s brother, who also happened to be a great Quidditch player. Cormac led the Gryffindor wins in ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’.



