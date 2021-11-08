The Harry Potter cast was offered “a lot of money” to shoot a Reunion Special

Great news for fans of Harry Potter: it looks like the cast is preparing for one Reunion Special!

According to The Sun, “the big boys of the cinema“want to bring together the wizards to celebrate the upcoming” 20th anniversary of the first film. It seems that the idea came after the great success of the reunion of Friends, which would inspire the format of the Special.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson – getty images

All the major stars of the film have been contacted, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint, filming is expected to take place on the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in London. When, you ask? The anniversary of the theatrical release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone it falls in early December, so it shouldn’t be long.

“The proposed show is shrouded in secrecy as the heads of the franchise want the actors to accept it firstor, “a source told The Sun. “It would be great if they could pull it off and offer the cast a lot of money to reunite. Many of the actors have moved on, but the films have launched them towards the superstar. They all have many fond memories of their time shooting together. Everyone hopes it will happen. “

What to say? Let’s hope the cast signs the contract!

ph. getty images