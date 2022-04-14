The Harry Styles phenomenon: sexual and musical ambiguity, and the honest desire to have fun

Harry Styles, from One Direction to the most devastating success

He says Harry Styles in his last song that only gravity holds him in place, that nothing is what it was. That he is not good alone, that he is irreplaceable, that he does not want to know who goes first. The theme of the British singer-songwriter is paradoxically prescient: It broke all Guinness World Records on the same day it was released.

Intended as a preview of his next album, Harry’s House, as it was became the most streamed song on Spotify in 24 hours by a male artist on Tuesday. In its first day on the streaming platform, it accumulated 16,103,849 views and was seen as the main theme in 34 countries, according to the global ranking of the Top 200 of Spotify.

Only in the United States, had 8.3 million streams, surpassing Olivia Rodrigo’s latest hit with Drivers License, and also becoming the most listened to –and another Spotify record– in that market. They say that no one is a prophet in their land, but Styles was also the most streamed yesterday in Britain, with 1,247,683 streams. And something similar happened in the largest Hispanic market, Mexico, where the hit that synthesizes eighties reminiscences was heard by 1,168,896 people.

The clip in which he dances dressed in red is everything his fans want to see: a kind of urban striptease, which begins in a coat to reveal a disco boy outfit, full-bodied and shiny, all sensuality and androgyny. She will end up taking it off to reveal some red boxers and his more than fifty tattoos –in the foreground, the classic swallows–. He also breaks records: Only on Tuesday it was seen by more than 54 million people on YouTube and a trending topic on social networks.

As it was, the Harry Styles song that broke all records



But, what does Harold Edward Styles have to take off so much from the rest of the artists of his generation that not even the force of gravity can prevent his songs from being hits in hours, although he doesn’t care to know, as he sings in As it was? Since began his career on the British reality show The X Factorin 2010, hundreds of pages have been written to try to decipher it.

Although perhaps the key to his success is that apart from being predestined by his last name – which is not artistic – Styles cannot be pigeonholed: flows between genres and styles as the current maximum exponent of what the Saxons call “softboy”the first man to pose in a dress for a Vogue cover, a new diversity that he also transmits from music or acting, where he never allows himself to be labeled.

Styles is unclassifiable, the David Bowie of the time

If it is a pose, it is one that sells a lot, and it is copied. You only have to see, for example, the Italian Damien Davidfrom Maneskin, or to the super cool Timothee Chalamet and her look at the Oscars. The Styles generation is the daughter of Bowie and Prince and Madonna, but inhabits a global world in which what used to be transgression is now mainstream and becomes a hit at the speed of the networks.

And Harry got it that quickly. Born February 1, 1994 into a typical family in Redditch, Worcestershire, with whom sang Elvis karaoke at homeentered the television contest at the suggestion of his mother, Anne, and when he was eliminated, he was summoned to join the band one direction as part of The X Factor.

What is still known to many: that group of teenagers – whose name was proposed by Styles himself, although at 16 he was the youngest of the band – became the favorite, but ended up finishing third in the competition. None of that mattered, because nobody remembers the winner and the 1D anymore –Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malikapart from Styles – became the global phenomenon of the moment, also thanks to social networks, and with immediate hits on all the charts, such as what makes you beautiful Y gotta be you.

His fans still appreciate that Harry chose to stay in 1D even though he was ready for his solo career to take off much sooner and, in fact, he got a break when Malik left the group in early 2015. By the time they finally broke up, in 2016 , they had made their tours gross more than any other in the history of pop singing bands.

The former One Direction and his androgynous look at the MET Gala (Photo: File)

The tour We were a tourin 2014, raised more than US$290.2 million at values ​​of the time, and have sold to date more than 70 million recordsin addition to having been named several times artists of the year by Billboard, the Teens Choice Award, MTV and the Brit Awards, among hundreds of other awards that also placed them among richest young celebrities on Forbes lists.

Styles’ debut solo album was born touched by that magic wand and nothing could go wrong. Especially since from the beginning he was his own producer, and he even created his own label –Erskine Records– to sign his first contract with Columbia. His first single, Sign of the Timeswhich was released exactly five years ago, went to number one in England in the week of its release.

From the beginning he was compared to Bowie. It was not just the glam rock of the ballad, but the androgyny, the effortless style marked from the surname itself, the fact of being, as the single with which he presented that stage of his career said, a new “sign of the times ”. Rolling Stone considered the album that bears his name “a magnificent debut”.

Harry Styles with Olivia Wilde, his girlfriend, who is ten years older Photo © 2021 Backgrid/The Grosby Group

The next one, Fine Line (2019), was another instant success, with songs that explain harrymania to this day, such as Watermelon Sugar either adore you. But also, as if an updated version of Justin Timberlake, Harry was encouraged to risk roles in the cinema, as one of the soldiers of Dunkirk, by Christopher Nolan. In those unexpected twists, where he becomes unclassifiable, it is where he finishes building himself unclassifiable, and, again, he remembers Bowie and his unique film career.

His first public relationship was in 2011, in the midst of the 1D boom. He was only 17, and the courtship, although brief, generated controversy in London: the TV host Caroline Flack, with whom he dated between November 2011 and February 2012, was fourteen older. His next girlfriend was Taylor Swiftt, also 2012, and although it didn’t last long either, the story made people talk and left several songs to analyze after the breakup (It is said that Swift dedicated Style, Out of the Woods Y Cardiganand that he wrote Perfect, Two Ghosts Y Ever Since New York –where they were seen walking for the first time).

Between 2017 and 2018, Haz, as his friends and fans tell him, was dating the Franco-American model Camille Rowehis muse for fineline. A great album was left from that relationship.

In January 2021, he announced his courtship with actress and director Olivia Wilde. –known for her role as Thirteen in the series Dr House–. They had met a few months earlier, in September 2020, when Wilde signed him to co-star in his second film, Don’t Worry Darlinga psychological thriller that will be released in September of this year, after the success of book smart (2019).

Interviewed by the Vogue edition of which Styles was the cover, in November 2020, Wilde said that when they found out with the film’s costume designer that Harry was going to be part of the casting, they danced with joy. It wasn’t a romantic statement, but she had plenty of style. Of course, then she was still dating Jason Sudeikis, the actor of Ted Lasso, with whom he had his children Otis (6) and Daisy (4).

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles on vacation in Argentario, in Italian Tuscany Photo © 2021 Lagencia Press

The couple’s debut in society was at the wedding of Styles’ agent in California, where they arrived hand in hand. People published the photos of the two in full romance with the comments of the relatives: “Olivia and Harry have been together for a few weeks. On the set they are inseparable and got to know each other very well, so everything is very natural; although they would never let a romantic relationship interfere with their work, so every step they take is conscientious” .

When she traveled to London after filming, and when they were found together on vacation in Italy, the rumors that it was just a press operation to promote the film lost their meaning. They really did everything conscientiously, also at the family level. Haz just met Olivia’s children in December of last year.

His last birthday, they celebrated together in London. He turned 28. born in march, she leads exactly ten. Until now, it is Styles’ longest relationship, and the one that made them stop systematically asking him about his alleged bisexuality, something for which he always gave different answers. He told GQ in 2013 that he was sure he wasn’t; He told The Independent in 2017 that he didn’t need to label his sexuality because they wanted to.

In 2019, interviewed by the English newspaper The Guardian, who went further and wanted to know if his ambiguous style and way of dressing were authentic, he replied: “They say that I distribute my sexual ambiguity in the clothes or in the art of my records to be more interesting? Do not! In terms of how I want to dress or what I want my albums to look like, I tend to decide which collaborators I want to work with and how I want things to look, and not because it makes me look gay or straight or bi, but basically because I think it’s looks nice and cool. And more than that, for me sexuality is something fun. Honestly? I never thought much beyond that.” .

Harry Styles in New York REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

But although he doesn’t think about it too much, he cares about generating good things among his fans. “Treat people with kindness” is the title of one of the songs on Fine Linebut also the slogan (TPWK, for its acronym in English) with which it promotes donations during its shows for causes such as LGBT+ rights, gender equality, feminism, the fight against climate change, Black Lives Matter, o raising awareness of the importance of mental health or reproductive health, for which he has raised close to a million dollars per tour.

Despite this and the fact that more than once he has come out on stage wearing the colors of gay pride or the shirt of the first openly homosexual NFL player, a few years ago he was asked in an interview why he did not use his power more to give him a message to the public. Styles then said: “So it doesn’t get diluted. Because I prefer that, when I say something, people know that I mean it.”

Maybe that’s why he’s so lovable. Because rings true. Without tags. Without genres. Nondescript. And without selling messages you can’t believe. In a world that seems condemned to codify and catalog everything, that the sign of our times is Styles, it is still encouraging. He is just a cool guy, tremendously hard-working and talented, moved by the purest and most honest desire to have fun. That is what is celebrated every time Harry Styles breaks a record –or dozens at the same time–, that another world, more fluid, kinder and less tied to gravity is possible.

