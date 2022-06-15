Entertainment

The harsh accusation that points to Tom Cruise as a cover-up for the abuses committed by Scientology

Known mostly for her role in “Saved by the bell,” Leah Remini lashed out hard at Tom Cruise. Because of the premiere and enormous success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise it is found in all news portals; In general, he has been shown as a superman proof of everything, and a kind subject, who has made a great gesture with his fellow actor, Val Kilmer.

The “King of Queens” actress, however, has a very different perspective from the Top Gun: Maverick star. Tom Cruise he has once again placed himself on the podium of Hollywood’s favorite stars; This seems to have erased certain controversies that have surrounded and surround him. On the one hand, there is the null relationship that he has with his only biological daughter Suri; but more disturbing is the shadow of Scientology that hangs over him.

