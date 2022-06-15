The harsh accusation that points to Tom Cruise as a cover-up for the abuses committed by Scientology

Known mostly for her role in “Saved by the bell,” Leah Remini lashed out hard at Tom Cruise. Because of the premiere and enormous success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise it is found in all news portals; In general, he has been shown as a superman proof of everything, and a kind subject, who has made a great gesture with his fellow actor, Val Kilmer.

The “King of Queens” actress, however, has a very different perspective from the Top Gun: Maverick star. Tom Cruise he has once again placed himself on the podium of Hollywood’s favorite stars; This seems to have erased certain controversies that have surrounded and surround him. On the one hand, there is the null relationship that he has with his only biological daughter Suri; but more disturbing is the shadow of Scientology that hangs over him.

Leah Remini calls herself a Scientology survivor; she left the cult in 2013 and has been one of the main denouncers of the abuses that are supposedly committed there. In this regard, she Remini published a documentary in 2016 called “Leah Remini and Scientology”. According to the personality approach of Tom Cruise What Remini does he has taken it upon himself – with the power of Scientology behind him – to fool the fans and the whole world.

Now Remini is not alone against Tom Cruise; Well, she has found support in a Facebook post by actress Claire Headley, in which harsh concepts have been turned against the cult professed by the star of Top Gun: Maverickand against the same actor.

Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for her bravery. She has continued to speak out despite ongoing attacks from Scientology. And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on inside Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you,” Leah Remini wrote on Twitter and then shared the caption posted on Facebook by Headley.

The text posted by Claire Headley on Facebook:

“Tom Cruise promotes a dangerous cult that also destroyed my family, the same cult that almost cost me my marriage and my life. The same cult that forced me to have two abortions, and fled in 2005 with my clothes on my back and $200 in my pocket, tracked me across state lines to try and prevent my escape. Thank God they failed.

So no, I will not watch the movie, nor will I endorse or approve of this scam of a man. Trust me, Tom Cruise he knows exactly who he supports and the abuses that organization commits. I worked with him while I was there.

Sure, my post will probably “disappear” with Facebook’s algorithms, but I feel better about saying it. And thanks to my friends who understand. You know who you are”.

Source: Instagram Top Gun

So far neither Tom Cruiseneither any press agent or close to the actor has come out to give statements, nor to clarify these harsh accusations made against the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverickand Scientology, the cult that practices Cruise.