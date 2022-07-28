The harsh adolescence of Dakota Johnson that made her go to therapy

For those who don’t know, dakota johnson She has been on the acting circuit since she was very young. the actress of Fifty Shades of Grey She’s daughter of don johnson Y Melanie Griffith and granddaughter of the mythical tippi hedren. At the same time, Antonio Banderas was his stepfather for all the years he was married to Griffith. Without a doubt, acting is something in her blood.

And this is how the 32-year-old interpreter remembers it. “My whole life has been an acting class. I couldn’t even choose. She was just there”, she commented regarding her performance. Her debut in the cinema came from the hand of her mother and Antonio Banderas who in 1999 directed Crazy in Alabama. There, with only 10 years, dakota johnson she put herself in the shoes of Sondra, the daughter of the character from Melanie Griffith. In addition, together with her he also acted Stellathe couple’s other daughter.

This is what Dakota Johnson looked like next to little Stella Banderas in Crazy in Alabama.

But the truth is that Dakota always wanted to part with her last name and its roots within the industry. The young woman wanted to make her own way. Even at first she doubted if acting was the right thing for her, but having spent most of her life on set, she felt it was the only thing she knew and knew how to do, so she jumped at it.

And avoiding being known as ‘the daughter of’ He applied it to all aspects of his life. On one occasion, Antonio Banderas revealed while dakota filming an independent film in New York, he began to have financial problems. The actor wanted to help her but she refused, because she did not want them to think that she was in the production thanks to the help of her stepfather.

After passing through Crazy in Alabama, dakota he did not act again until 2006, when he was 17 years old. During this time, the young woman tried to lead a normal life but she had to deal with several complications that marked her forever. According to his own comments, he had a lot of problems with his studies during adolescence. “I didn’t like going to school, I loved learning things but I didn’t like going to class,” he revealed.

Dakota Johnson with her parents.

For much of her life, and due to her parents’ schedules, the young woman studied at home with the help of tutors and private teachers. However, when she was little, her parents enrolled her in a boarding school in Northern California. There she spent ‘worst years of his childhood’ and asked her parents to get her out of there and let her go home. Some time later, she entered an institute in Santa Monica but she did not have a good experience either because her classmates made fun of her because of her family problems.

The truth is that heDakota Johnson’s family wasn’t perfect.. So much don johnson What Melanie Griffith suffered addictions to alcohol and drugs, and these problems were transferred to the young dakota who had to pay the price. At the age of 17, the actress began to go to therapy for all the psychological problems that her parents’ problems caused her.

Over time, her parents were able to put their lives back together and today they maintain a beautiful relationship as a blended family and the actress has very good memories of her childhood. In addition, she is also experiencing a great moment on a personal and professional level. She has been in a relationship since 2017 with the singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin. On the other hand, recently released Persuasionthe new of Netflixand now he is in the middle of filming madam webthe new movie Sony.

