The harsh childhood of Ryan Reynolds and the tense relationship with his father

It’s hard to imagine our favorite actors going through difficult and sad times in their lives. Above all because of the image we currently have of them, always with a smile in front of the cameras and at the top of their careers. We idolize them as a kind of superhero and the truth is that acting is just another job and that when the lights go out they are flesh and blood people, as human as we are and with very different stories to tell.

This could be the case for Ryan Reynolds. Today, at 45, he is one of the best-known faces. And he also managed not to pigeonhole himself into a particular genre, being able to shine in action films, comedy and even drama. His story is quite particular, because although he debuted before the age of 20 on the small screen, it was only at 26 that he had his first foray into the cinema. Since then he did not stop working, obtaining the most outstanding point of his in the saga of Deadpool.

Reynolds was born on October 23, 1976 in Vancouver, Canada. After finishing school, in which he had already excelled as an actor, he enrolled in college, but soon understood that his future was not there: he dropped out a few months after he entered. And he decided to try his hand at acting.

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool.

However, it was not easy to make this decision as he was about to join the security forces. It happened that his father, Jim Reynoldsit was withmerchant and also a member of the Canadian Mounted Police. And the older brothers Ryan They had already followed in his footsteps. “I probably would have been too, if it wasn’t for this job (acting). Being a mountie is actually the dirtiest, toughest, and much more difficult job than you think.” recognized in an interview with the Canadian magazine N.W.

Among the most outstanding productions in which we could see the actor we can mention The X-Files, Van Wilder: Animal Party, Friends, Amityville Horror. The hinge was recorded when he embodied deadpool, one of the most iconic characters in the world of comics. The film grossed $85 million in its opening weekend alone. In total, it reached 373 million. Following the same genre, the following year Ryan appeared in Adventureland. That same year he also opted for comedy in The Proposal, another of his great work achievements.

Related news

More here in time they appear Red Alert, Free Guy and Hard To Care For 2, in the same year. Always leaving a mark on each of the projects he embarked on. However, there are marks that hurt and that are on the surface beyond the passage of time. There are situations that remain, with which you must learn to live, as happened to Ryan in his infancy. And what she was able to talk about recently.

Ryan Reynolds.

It was all after the press mentioned that he has anxiety problems. Right away Reynolds He said that this disorder arose when he was little, and that he could never overcome it. “When you stress your children, there is a strange paradox that consists of the child suddenly assuming responsibilities that do not correspond”, began by explaining in a talk with The New York Times.

“My father was a very tough person. And that, for many things, is fantastic. His problem is that he was also with us ”, said. “I do not want anyone to take this as the typical tearful story, because everyone carries a very heavy backpack on their backs and I am no different from anyone in that aspect, but growing up in my house was not something relaxing or easy and I know that throughout my life has caused me to deal with anxiety in many different ways.”

That anxiety began to grow at the same speed as fame, and this brought complications to his career. There came a time when she began to self-medicate. The explosive cocktail was completed with parties and alcohol. “All of this helped me get out of trouble.” Seeing that this did not end well with some colleagues and friends, he decided to end his way of avoiding problems.

To a large extent, his salvation was his current partner, the actress Blake Lively. After an affair with Scarlett Johanssonwhom he married in 2008 and divorced in 2010, arrived Lively. He also married her. They tied the knot in 2012, and later had three daughters: James, Inez and Betty.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

When they learned that their father had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Blake suggested to Ryan to talk to him before it was too late, so that there are no emotional debts. “I have always taken refuge in jokes to escape sadness or regret, but also in my wife, who has a great gift for that”, the actor remarked.

“All families have problems, but at the end of the day it’s easier to focus on the good things than the bad. And yes, my father died shortly after my daughter was born, but before he left he was able to meet her and that makes me very happy now ”, confessed Ryanmaintaining that the name of his firstborn (James, seven years old today) is in honor of his father, Jim. It is a kind of recognition for the good things he received from him, beyond the fact that they were few. In short, as he usually points out, he preferred to cling to that, no matter how small, for the good of the whole family. But above all, yours.