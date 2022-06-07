The harsh complaint of a former employee of Amber Heard: accuses her of stealing her own story of abuse to win a lawsuit against Johnny Depp

After the dispute in court between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp and that the jury ruled in favor of the actor, the controversies continue to another level. This time she has been a former employee of Amber Heard who declared two years ago against the actress, when Depp lost the first trial against “The Sun”.

Kate James such is the name of the employee accused Amber Heard of stealing her own story of sexual abuse that happened to her in Brazil when she lived in that country. In 2020, James accused the actress of having stolen her own story as a victim of sexual violence at the time of the couple’s first defamation trial, where Johnny Depp lost to The Sun newspaper, which called him a ‘beater of women’.

The former employee of Amber Heard He presented several complaints arguing that he had experienced mistreatment, a very low salary for more than 10 years with tasks that ranged from shopping to taking care of the administration. The woman herself said: “She paid me $25 an hour to start and finally agreed after yelling insults at me, to pay me $50k a year once I started working full time.”

During the second and most recent trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard The actress’s former employee revealed that she had been a victim of sexual abuse in Brazil when she was 20 years old and that when reading the actress’s presentations, she noticed that she had taken her story to attack Johnny Depp.

That is why Kate James expressed regarding the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard: “To my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Mrs. heard she had stolen my conversation about sexual violence and turned it into her own story to benefit herself.”