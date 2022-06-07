Entertainment

The harsh complaint of a former employee of Amber Heard: accuses her of stealing her own story of abuse to win a lawsuit against Johnny Depp

After the dispute in court between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp and that the jury ruled in favor of the actor, the controversies continue to another level. This time she has been a former employee of Amber Heard who declared two years ago against the actress, when Depp lost the first trial against “The Sun”.

Kate James such is the name of the employee accused Amber Heard of stealing her own story of sexual abuse that happened to her in Brazil when she lived in that country. In 2020, James accused the actress of having stolen her own story as a victim of sexual violence at the time of the couple’s first defamation trial, where Johnny Depp lost to The Sun newspaper, which called him a ‘beater of women’.

