The harsh criticism that Ricky Martin received for his last concert in Mexico

In the last months of last year, Ricky Martin confirmed the dates for the Movement Tour in Mexico. But, after his first concert at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, the response of the fans was not what was expected and they attacked the Puerto Rican artist through social networks. “Neta does not see anything with those little screens, in such a large place and that was in general. Improve Foro Sol”.

The complaints towards Ricky Martin they occurred on TikTok and continued with messages like “I was there in the stands of your concert, I don’t know if you remember me, but hey, I’m a little disappointed in your show because you started with Livin’ la vida loca, but in English and here in Mexico, well, they only gave us English in high school.”

