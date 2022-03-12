The harsh criticism that Ricky Martin received for his last concert in Mexico

In the last months of last year, Ricky Martin confirmed the dates for the Movement Tour in Mexico. But, after his first concert at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, the response of the fans was not what was expected and they attacked the Puerto Rican artist through social networks. “Neta does not see anything with those little screens, in such a large place and that was in general. Improve Foro Sol”.

The complaints towards Ricky Martin they occurred on TikTok and continued with messages like “I was there in the stands of your concert, I don’t know if you remember me, but hey, I’m a little disappointed in your show because you started with Livin’ la vida loca, but in English and here in Mexico, well, they only gave us English in high school.”

Related news

The comments in the different publications did not take long to appear and several Internet users laughed at the situation, emphasizing how little the show lasted. Ricky Martin: “I was disappointed that it lasted 1:30 approx”, “3 years waiting for the concert and it lasted very little”, “it lacked another ten pesos for the concert”, were some of the mentions.

The show must go on and on March 10, the Puerto Rican went to Nuevo León to perform at the Monterrey Arena. While two days later he stepped on the stage of the Arena VFG in the city of Guadalajara. Then on March 16, Ricky Martin It will please the Veracruz public that will meet at the Baseball Stadium.

Not all of it is bad news, since it was confirmed that since this tour was in 2020 and had to be suspended due to Covid-19, previously purchased tickets to see the husband of Jwan Yosef will be valid for the dates detailed above.