The harsh message of Daddy Yankee’s daughter to her fans

Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzales is one of the daughters of daddy yankee, and the most active in social networks. He currently has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 300,000 on TikTok. There, she shares makeup videos, tutorials and promotion of the makeup products she uses.

Recently, Jesaaelys He showed in a video the transition from his natural look to one with quite elaborate makeup and his fans fell in love. But the young influencer also shared a clip of her in her stories where you can see the process she underwent to fade some wrinkles on her face with Botox injections.

