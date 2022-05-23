The harsh message of Daddy Yankee’s daughter to her fans

Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzales is one of the daughters of daddy yankee, and the most active in social networks. He currently has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 300,000 on TikTok. There, she shares makeup videos, tutorials and promotion of the makeup products she uses.

Recently, Jesaaelys He showed in a video the transition from his natural look to one with quite elaborate makeup and his fans fell in love. But the young influencer also shared a clip of her in her stories where you can see the process she underwent to fade some wrinkles on her face with Botox injections.

Related news

Apparently, this did not please his fans, who left him some negative comments. Immediately, the daughter of daddy yankee He came out to defend his changes. “Stop saying I’m too young for that. If only you knew the professionals say the younger you get Botox, the better,” she began.

And he continued: “Obviously, you are not going to inject yourself with 16 or 18. I am 26 years old, I am not a girl. I get lines and there are lines that I do not like how they look with makeup.” Jesaaelys She was quite upset at the end of her message: “You have to let people do what they want, especially if it’s a job and you’re not paying for it. I do what I want with my body and my face, that’s my problem.”

Let us remember that for Jesaaelys It has not been easy to accept herself, as she herself has commented on her networks many years ago. The daughter of the interpreter of “Legendaddy” has lost 40 kilos, and has undergone a gastric sleeve to maintain her weight. Without a doubt, that is why she is tired of the criticism on the networks.