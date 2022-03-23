The harsh sanction that JJ Macías would receive for making fun of Atlas

The striker of the Flock made some signs to the red and black supporters that could cost him an unexpected punishment.

José Juan Macías, from Chivas de Guadalajara had the “stitch” to make fun of Atlas fansin the Clásico Tapatío while warming up before entering in the second part of the duel that ended tied 1-1, for which he could be awarded a sanction that would leave coach Marcelo Leaño with very bad news.

Right at the crucial moment of the Clausura 2022 Tournament where the matches will be played most important in search of a ticket for the Liguilla, the attacker of the Sacred Flock would receive a sanction if the Disciplinary Commission He considers that the signs he made to the neighbor’s followers may be the reason for some punishment.

And it is that everything happened when the scorer of Chivas, who adds a goal in the campaign which marked Santos Laguna on Date 9 at Akron Stadiumdid the warm-up work and between insults and insults from the local followers, JJ Macías was in charge of showing them the rojiblanco shield and count the number of titles that there is difference between one team and another, Well, Guadalajara leads them 10 trophies apart and this only in league championships.

What would be the sanction for JJ Macías?

According to article 18 of the Liga MX Regulations: “The Disciplinary Commission will have the power to sanction the players who incurs in any of the following infractions.

And in section c) some of what Macías did is stipulated: “Disrespecting or insulting the authorities of the FMF, LIGA MX/ LIGA DE EXPANSIÓN MX, PREMIER LEAGUE, TOP LEAGUE, or the directors of the affiliated clubs or the attending public. 1 to 3 games of suspension and a fine of 90 to 1,500 UMAs “, is what Liga MX establishes, for which there is no certainty of what may happen to the attacker from Guadalajara.”

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!