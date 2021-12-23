The harsh statement from the Curva Nord against Acerbi: “No forgiveness for those who betray. Get away from Rome immediately”

Second consecutive goal for Francesco Acerbi with the shirt of the Lazio, but the moment for the biancoceleste defender is complicated, with the fracture with the Curva Nord, which seems incurable, after the gesture of the defender last Friday and the apologies, which apparently are not enough.

A very harsh statement from the Curva Nord against the player has arrived.

This is what we read: “No forgiveness for those who betray! Unfortunately today’s players are used too well and have never seen a dispute as it should be. We hard-nosed Chinaglia, Nesta, Mihajlovic (to name just three), monuments of our history. We went into the locker rooms, in Tor Di Quinto and in Formello because some players, even much more noble than one from Chievo and Sassuolo, had disrespected us. And should we let go of the gesture and indifference of a player who has proven to disgust an entire fan base? ”.

The continuation continues: “Acerbi silenced the curve in the last game after months of indefinite support, despite bad games, immediately afterwards he even worsened the situation to the microphones. His apology video was forced and emotionless. Today he had the opportunity, as a man, to apologize under the guest sector occupied by 3 thousand Lazio fans. At the end of the game, however, like a rabbit, while the other players came to cheer with us, he went away. He pulled back when sincere apologies would have been enough. That’s why, from today, Francesco Acerbi is no longer welcome here in Rome. As long as he is here, he will be booed, in every match! ”.

Photo: personal Twitter