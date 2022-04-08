the harsh statements of Lucas Bravo, the interpreter of Gabriel, about his role in the Netflix series

Lucas Bravo rose to international fame thanks to his role as Gabriel in Emily in Paris, but apparently, the actor is not entirely happy with the role he played. This was what he said.

There are romantic comedies that, despite bordering on the cliché, manage to cross borders thanks to the twist they give to their story. Among them is Emily in Paristhe series starring Lily Collins on Netflix and it already has two seasons available on the platform. This is because this fiction not only tells a typical love story, but also shows the personal improvement of each character.

Although, Emily in Paris It also has another point in its favor and that is that it has opted for completely new faces in both the first and second seasons. It is that, beyond Lily Collins be the protagonist, with this series there were also French actors who completely dazzled all the fans. Although, one of the ones who got the most looks is, neither more nor less than Lucas Bravo.

The actor played, in the two editions of Emily in Paris, to Gabriel, the love interest of Emily Cooper and who in the second part is in a love triangle between the protagonist and her ex, Camille. His character was one of the most beloved of the entire series as fans were amazed at his performance. So much so that he himself saw not only how his career grew by leaps and bounds, but also his fame.

However, apparently Bravo is not entirely satisfied with the position he gained after the strip. In dialogue with The Timesthe Frenchman reflected on the reception his character had and how this affected him as an artist to the point of having to ensure that he is more than “a pretty face”. “You can’t be aesthetically beautiful and smart or have depth. You keep getting roles like the dumb gym teacher, and it’s hard to break that image. I’m not complaining, of course, but it’s a reality“, he pointed.

These words allude to the fear that Lucas Bravo confessed to having: being pigeonholed, from now on, as a leading man. “I’m like this thing reified overnight”, added the artist in his statements. Although, as if this were not enough, he also referred to the fame that propelled him Netflix original fiction: “There is a lot of attention to the quality of my work. I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It’s just smoke. It does not mean anything”, closed the actor in a resounding way.