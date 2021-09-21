the harshest criticisms? The one that comes from the daughter

The daughter of Matt Damon behaves like a typical rebellious teenager. In fact, when it comes to watching her father’s films, Isabella, who is fifteen, prefers to focus on flops rather than successful ones. The actor revealed this during an interview with Sunday Morning of the CBS, amid the general laughter.

The revelation came after the correspondent of CBS News, Seth Doane, asked Matt Damon if people still linked him to Will Hunting – Rebel genius (1997 film, in which Matt played the lead role). “Of course, even if less and less,” said the actor. “You know, young people don’t know him that much. Isabella refuses to see him. He doesn’t want to see any movies I’ve been good at. He said ‘Hey, remember that movie you made, The Wall?’ I said ‘It was actually called The Great Wall’, so she retorted by saying ‘Dad, there was nothing big in that movie’. In short, it keeps me with my feet firmly planted on the ground, ”said the actor.

The actor also recalled the family reunion he had with his wife Luciana Barroso and their four daughters, following which he agreed to take on the role in The Stillwater Girl, in which he plays an oil rig worker who goes to France to get his daughter out of jail. The family has established the rule that they must not be separated for more than two weeks at a time. However, the one directed by Tom McCarthy it was the first movie they made an exception for and Damon admitted, “I have to say it was really tough.”

Finally, the actor of Survivor – The Martian he told how being a father also affects his emotions. At the recent premiere of The Stillwater Girl to the Cannes Film Festival, Damon was moved by the five minutes of applause received from the audience. The actor then explained that it’s not that uncommon for him to cry these days: “I think I’ve been more emotional since I had children. It’s like my job has gotten a lot easier, because I don’t have to try. It’s all within reach, as the stakes are much higher when you have children ”.