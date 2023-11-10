The Harvard-Recommended Superfood You Should Add to Your Breakfast – Teach Me About the Science

As we all know, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, because without eating anything due to sleeping for a long time, when you wake up your body needs a good amount of energy to be able to do its daily work. Nutrients are required in. activities.

Therefore, you should always eat this food and not skip it. You should include all the food groups in this meal so that you get a balanced diet. Today we will share with you information about a very nutritious superfood, which has been recommended due to its many benefits. Harvard University.

Which is the superfood that is recommended to be included in breakfast?

Recently, nutrient-rich foods in particular have come to be called “superfoods”. fiber, antioxidants, vitamins or fatty acidsWhich are considered beneficial for health.

As you know, your body needs primary biomolecules like proteins, lipids, carbohydrates and cholesterol, but it also needs micronutrients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other elements to function properly. . The superfood we are talking about today is walnuts.

Walnuts are a very nutritious food Which provides many benefits to the body. They are a good source of protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

Nutritional Contribution of Walnuts

quantity 30 grams WalnutWhich is equivalent to about 14 peeled walnuts, provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 160

Total Fat: 14 grams

Monounsaturated Fatty Acids: 7 grams

Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids: 5 grams

Saturated Fatty Acids: 2 grams

Protein: 5 grams

Fiber: 2 grams

Vitamin E: 10 mg

Manganese: 1.9 mg

Magnesium: 27 mg

Phosphorus: 90 mg

Benefits of walnuts for the body

Walnuts have many benefits for the body, which we are sharing below:

Heart Health: The Walnut They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which may help reduce the risk of heart diseases like atherosclerosis and stroke.

They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which may help reduce the risk of heart diseases like atherosclerosis and stroke. Brain health: Walnuts are a good source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that may help protect brain cells from damage.

Metabolic Health: Walnuts may help control blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Digestive Health: Walnuts are a good source of fiber, which is important for digestive health.

Bone health: Walnuts are a good source of magnesium, which is important for bone health.

How to consume nuts?

Nuts can be consumed in a variety of ways. They can be eaten on their own, as a snack, or as part of a salad or cereal. They can also be used to prepare sweets like cookies or cakes.

It is important to note that nuts are a calorie-dense food, so it is important to consume them in moderation. The recommended daily amount of walnuts is 30 grams.

As you can see, walnuts are a very nutritious food that provides a variety of benefits to the body. These are a good option to include in a healthy diet.