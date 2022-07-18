The hashtag #CubaPaLaCalle is a trend on Twitter and official journalists kick: ‘Siege’

The Cuba pa’ la calle label, one of the most used in Twitter As the first anniversary of the historic protests that took place in more than 50 cities and towns in the country between July 11 and 13, 2021, arouses the concern of the regimeaccording to a note published in the state agency Prensa Latina.

In the note, entitled “Cuba under siege in social networks, journalists denounce”, the official Union of Journalists of Cuba (UPEC) offers details “of a new campaign in social networks to promote violence and destabilization on the Island” .

Computer specialists from UPEC used the Gephi tool to visualize the Twitter network around the hashtag that calls for civil disobedience, says Prensa Latina without mentioning the hashtag.

Computer scientists “detected 8,190 users who generated 27,301 interactions in the last seven days,” says Prensa Latina, citing a UPEC publication on its Twitter account.

Users, according to UPEC, make up six communities grouped around very active accounts with inorganic actions on the networks, located mainly in four countries: the United States, Venezuela, Mexico and Colombia.

Although the operators from Venezuela, Mexico and Colombia stand out, the UPEC considers “very likely that a not insignificant part are really in Spain, where the label managed to be Trending Topic.”

The Prensa Latina note, in line with the official discourse on the 11J protests, describes them as “riots and acts of vandalism”, although images and videos of the events show that they were mostly peaceful demonstrations, and once stated that they were “incited from abroad through social networks”.

The state agency accuses “US officials” of “direct involvement”, without mentioning names, as the official press has repeatedly done since the protests.

Such involvement, of which the Cuban regime has offered no evidence to datehas been flatly denied by US government officials.

According to Prensa Latina, last March, official journalists denounced the creation of more than 200 automated accounts on Twitter to position the hashtag #SOSCuba, as part of what the agency calls “the media war against the Island.”

Official Cuban journalists are only interested in investigating trends that are not imposed by the regime. The Raúl por Siempre campaign promoted on Twitter on the occasion of Raúl Castro’s 91st birthday last June did not attract their attention.

An investigation by the data journalism project Inventario revealed a framework of the Cuban regime in which Cuban doctors sent to Venezuela are used to artificially promote official tendencies in that social network.

Inventory began its investigation from the instructions received by WhatsApp one of the Cuban doctors in Venezuela. In addition to the indications of what to publish, they ordered to participate “with great intensity” in “the intense day” planned to “celebrate the 91st birthday of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.”

Others created by the ruling party could be added to the label for the occasion, #RaúlForever, to justify its questionable medical brigades such as #CubaPorLaVida and #CubaCoopera.

According to the Inventory report, to monitor and control participation in these campaigns on social networks, the Cuban Medical Mission in Venezuela turned to Talkwalker, a paid tool for the minimum price of $9,600 per year. Also, he violated the app’s terms of use, which They prohibit the use of their services to monitor individuals and groups of people.