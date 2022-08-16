Entertainment

The haughty appearance of Jennifer Lopez in a transparent lilac dress

The singer stunned passers-by (and paparazzi) during a family outing, during which she opted for an all-shine and lace look.

She is definitely reigning over American summer. On the weekend of August 15, singer Jennifer Lopez was spotted in the streets of New York, in an outfit worthy of a modern day queen. Accompanied by her 14 -year -old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and the 13 -year -old girl from her husband Ben Affleck, Seraphina, the star was going to brunch. For this family outing, the heroine of Marry Me looked dazzling in a sheer lilac lace dress with shimmering florals, featuring an asymmetrical hemline and long puff sleeves. The actress and producer had twisted the set with an impeccable white collar protruding from the neckline.

Perched on a pair of silver pumps with a sparkling platform from Valentino, the quinqua had accessorized her look with a white Supervee shoulder bag also signed by the Italian label, as well as a pair of purple tinted sunglasses from the Chloé brand.

The same day, the designer of the brand JLO Beauty was photographed leaving the Bergdorf Goodman department store, this time dressed in a more relaxed way of an oversized white shirt, of gray cycling shorts. She accessorized her outfit with chunky white sneakers from Off-White, a slouchy gray Gucci handbag, dark amber aviator sunglasses and silver Jennifer Fisher earrings.

