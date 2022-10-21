The haunted house formula, known but profitable

EFE Latam Videos

Marías’s literature lives on with reissues and tributes in Europe

Frankfurt (Germany), Oct 21 (EFE).- International publishers are preparing reissues and tributes to Javier Marías, the most international contemporary Spanish writer, who died last September, and who was the subject of a tribute this Friday at the Frankfurt Fair , where “the architecture of his phrases” stood out. Marías’s literary agent, María Lynch, highlighted to EFE how present in this edition of the Frankfurt Fair is the work of this writer who died in Madrid at the age of 70 due to pneumonia, becoming a “genuine literary phenomenon worldwide”. The works of Javier Marías, author of 16 novels, articles and essays, were published in 46 languages ​​and in 59 countries, with 9 million copies sold, including the 2.3 million copies of “Corazón tan blanco” and the 1.2 millions of “Tomorrow in battle think of me”. International publishers are preparing tributes, as is the case in Portugal, where Marías’s first novel, “The Wolf Diaries,” which came out 50 years ago, will soon be published in Portuguese. His publishers in Holland are also going to reissue the trilogy in a single volume of “Your face tomorrow” (2002-2007), considered his masterpiece and composed of “Fever and Spear” “Dance and Dream” and “Poison and Shadow and Goodbye”. “. And in France, Gallimard brought forward the release of his latest novel “Tomas Nevinson” to December. Precisely its editor in French, Gustavo Guerrero, from Gallimard, recalled in the tribute held in the Spanish pavilion how he came to this publishing house in the late 1990s. “I was with him for 25 years,” said Guerrero, who indicated that the phenomenon de Marías in France “is the result of a long conquest, which began with ‘Corazón tan blanco’ until now, when ‘Tomas Nevinson’ will be published” and that, after the result of “Berta Isla”, he trusts that it will conquer many readers . “For Marías, writing literature meant translating, bringing experience to writing,” said his editor in French, who explained how “when you read Javier it seems that you are thinking with him. It happens with few authors.” Her translator of four novels and short stories into German, Suzzane Lange, referred to the “familiarity” she had already felt with the writer’s work, which was for her “like coming home in each novel.” “I didn’t have a computer and I didn’t have e-mail, we communicated by fax. And I don’t have a fax and it was difficult to do it,” despite which they had very fluid communication, she Lange said. She also recalled the respect that Marías had for literary translators, since she had also translated and pointed out that when she wrote a first text, she later treated it and worked on it as if she were doing a translation. “The architecture of her sentences is a challenge and a pleasure. In German it is difficult,” the translator acknowledged. Roland Spahr, German-language editor for the last three years of Marías, recalled the success of “Corazón tan blanco” in Frankfurt in the 1990s. “Everyone started reading it, it was an incredible phenomenon because in German literature there weren’t any interesting, experimental or new things but that novel had the whole world in it,” Spahr said. “Javier Marías was able to capture the universal spirit, like a universal library because his characters live in a very universal way, they know how to move in the world.” The writer, philologist, language academic and one of the usual Spanish candidates for the Nobel Prize for Literature, was a member of the Royal Spanish Academy and the British Royal Society of Literature, the UK charity for the promotion of literature. Carmen Naranjo (c) Agencia EFE