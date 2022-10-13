The haunted house formula, known but profitable

Ladder to hell

Ladder to hell (CellarIreland/United States/Belgium, 2022). Script and direction: Brendan Muldowney. Photography: Tom Comerford. Mounting: Mairead McIvor. Cast: Elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken, Abby Fitz, Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady, Tara Lee, Aaron Monaghan. Distributor: BF Distribution. Duration: 94 minutes. Qualification: Sam 13 years old. Our opinion: good.

While terror writhes in its contemporary room on the hunt for social representations and thermometers of the present, Ladder to hell tests an old formula, that of the “haunted house”. Or the Bad Place, as Stephen King called it in his various literary approaches to that idea. A cursed place, enclave of the ancient against the pulse of the modern. And what better space within the recesses of an old Irish house than its basement, a corner of ancient spells inscribed on the steps of a staircase?

Like several exponents of this recipe, the film begins with the Woods family moving to a huge mansion located in a forest in Ireland. They bought it at a ridiculous price at auction and know little about the history of its former owners. What remains of the past are strange inscriptions on the openings, pictures of solemn academics and a gramophone that replicates a strange equation. On the first night, after an untimely power outage, teenager Ellie (Abbi Fitz) goes down to the basement guided by her mother on the phone, who is in town for work. Only ten steps separate Ellie from the bottom, but her voice on the phone keeps counting, and counting, and counting.

Stairway to Hell (BF Distribution).

Led by the mother (Elisha Cuthbert in her version scream queen) who does not give up the search for her daughter and the house that preserves its mystery, Ladder to hell exposes with effective austerity the whole range of Gothic: the tensions between science and occultism; darkness as a representation of Evil; space as an architectural expression of those who inhabit it. A well-known iconography, but ultimately profitable.