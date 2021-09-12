“The Haunted Mansion” also stars Rosario Dawson

CINEMA





In recent days, the presence of Owen Wilson in the cast was announced

And so a few days after the news of the almost certain involvement in the actor’s film Owen Wilson, here is also the indiscretion of the presence of another first-rate actress like Rosario Dawson.

Shooting on the film is scheduled to begin next month and the cast will also include some young emerging actors (but already with Oscar nominations to their credit) such as LaKeith Stanfield And Tiffany Haddish. The director will be in charge of directing this live-action film Justin Simien who will work on a script by Katie Dippold.

The plot of the film is inspired by the Disneyland attraction of the same name, installed in the amusement park in 1969 where people who enter it take a slow ride inside a scary and very disturbing house. It is not the first time that from such an attraction Disney decides to make a film, why not a franchise: previously it had happened with Pirates of the Caribbean, a franchise that has allowed more than 4.5 billion, and more recently also Jungle Cruise, with the action-adventure film by Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt (in time of covid so far raised almost 200 million dollars worldwide).