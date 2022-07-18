The Havana Health Directorate exculpates itself for the death of a young autistic man without mentioning the delay of the ambulance

The Provincial Directorate of Health of Havana published an informative note on its Facebook page, excusing itself for the death, two days earlier, of the 26-year-old Andy Agüero Barrios.whose mother denounced on the same social network that she had waited for an ambulance for hours at the Rafael Valdés polyclinic in Havana.

“Based on a complaint published on social networks on July 14, 2022, regarding the medical care provided to patient Andy Agüero Barrios, from the municipality of Cotorro, province of Havana, a commission was created that proceeded to investigate the facts that are reported,” says the note, which describes Agüero Barrios as a patient “with a history of Autism and visual impairment secondary to Hereditary Optic Neuritis (Leber’s Disease).”

According to the text, on June 24, Agüero Barrios presented “fever, diarrhea and vomiting” and was evaluated at home by the family doctor and nurse, who proposed admitting him to the hospital, “which the mother refused on two occasions”, for which “follow-up at home with medical treatment” was maintained.

On July 13, the young man was evaluated again for diarrheal stools. Studies were carried out at the polyclinic “which were altered” and it was decided to refer him to the hospital.

The Health Directorate of Havana highlights that, while he was in the polyclinic, Agüero Barrios “received medical attention at all times, until he was transferred by the Integrated System of Medical Emergencies to the emergency room of the Miguel Enríquez Clinical-Surgical Hospital, where he was received by the guard team of the institution”. However, he does not mention the hours of waiting, from “in the morning”, for which he complained about Maritza Barrios, mother of the deceased on Facebook.

According to the mother’s post, the doctor got tired of calling everywhere and “a damn ambulance” didn’t show up.

Barrios also denounced that an ambulance arrived at the health center and left without assisting the young man: “an ambulance came a moment ago with a case and did not want to take him away, (…) the doctor asked for a troque to put another serum and not even That’s what they left us,” he said.

A user identified as Deyvis Lawton said on social networks that he was the ambulance nurse who could not transfer the young man, and explained that he could not take the patient since he was transporting another person who was in serious condition.

“I am the nurse of that ambulance, I have worked in the SIUM for 15 years and I repeat, I had another seriously ill patient in the car and I could not get down to take him because the relatives of the other patient were not going to allow it. That happens when there is an ambulance for four municipalities and 200 patrols for each municipality“, wrote the Cuban on Facebook, according to a screenshot shared by another user on the same social network, following the comments on Barrios’ publication. The ambulance nurse’s publication disappeared from his Facebook wall.

Agüero Barrios worsened in the hospital “and later presented a cardio-respiratory arrest. He did not respond to cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and died at 6:00 PM,” according to the Provincial Health Directorate.

The note adds that the family refused to carry out an autopsy by the hospital directors and the acting doctors, to determine the cause of death.

“During a home visit, the information provided by the maternal grandmother revealed the dissatisfaction with the quality of care by the ambulance crew that transferred the patient from the polyclinic to the hospital, which was verified during the investigation carried out and consequently the corresponding measures will be adopted”, concludes the note from the Provincial Directorate of Health.

Judging by what the text says, the ambulance crew with which “the corresponding measures” will be taken is not the one that could not take the patient to the hospital, but the one that finally transferred him.

An hour after the institution published the information note, Lawton assured on his Facebook account that he and the rest of the crew are fine.

“I want you to know that we, the crew, are fine, in our homes with our families. They have not fired us or put us in jail. Simply because we are not to blame for what happened,” writes the nurse, who assures that the The only mistake he made was “not going to the car salon with Andy, but that doesn’t mean that he aggravated Andy’s situation, because it wasn’t up to me to do more than what I did, which was take him to the hospital. He He didn’t die because of us,” says Lawton and asks that they no longer use him “as a spearhead to attack the health system.”

However, the reality is that the lack of ambulances, to which the note from the Havana Health Directorate does not refer, has caused other deaths in Cuba. in april this year a six-year-old Cuban girl died in the Mella municipality, Santiago de Cubaafter having convulsions for three hours and seeing deprived of specialized medical care due to the lack of an ambulance to take her to a hospitall. In January, another five-year-old girl died at the Mario Muñoz Monroy Municipal Hospital in Colón, as a result of a respiratory arrest, after it was impossible to transfer her to the Pediatric Hospital in the city of Matanzas, “because there was no ambulance equipped” to do it.