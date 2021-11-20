The Havana syndrome is no longer a mystery: the link with electromagnetic microwaves exists

Nausea, tinnitus, asthenia, blurred vision, fainting, migraines and even permanent cognitive damage. And then weird pains, tingling along the body like little electric shocks. They called her Havana syndrome, even before it was there Moscow syndrome. They associate it with a series of ailments apparently mysterioussymptoms accused mostly by American diplomatic personnel in force in embassies and consulates abroad.

The anomaly occurred between 1953 and 1976, at the time of the former Soviet Union, among employees in the US Embassy in Moscow; since 2016, however, it has been traveling around the world between Cuba (Havana), Austria (Vienna), Germany (Berlin) and China (Guanghzhou). In all approx 150 cases, including family members of ambassadors, officials and resources serving across borders. The President’s Concern Joe Biden has resulted in two task force of specialists, set up to understand its causes and therapies. There is talk of sonic, microwave weapons, i.e. electrosmog as a threat in the spy fight between 007.

On a visit to India, a member of theintelligence of the CIA chief was the victim, as well as a National Security Council official walking in Ellipse Park, south of the White House, while the flight from Singapore to Vietnam of Kamala Harris, vice president of the stars and stripes, suffered an unexpected delay for fear of the syndrome.

At the time of the Cold War, a real invisible bombing was dropped from a building about 100 meters away from the US target for decades, non-ionizing microwave radio frequencies between 2.5 and 4 Ghz with only five microwatts per square centimeter (so well below the microwave oven power level and standard Bluetooth used in wireless earphone systems for Smartphone and cell phones). As I write in my latest investigation book # Stop5G – Health, environment, geopolitics, privacy, transhumanism and social control (Terra Nuova Edizioni), “a study followed, but never published in peer review, in which the data of 4,388 employees (1,827 had served in the former USSR) were compared and in which it was argued that no evidence of the impact emerged negative exposure to radio frequencies. The same methodological structure of the study was however contested “.

In December 2020, however, a report by the committee of experts of the American National Academy of Sciences talks about microwave irradiation syndrome, highlighting how “direct and pulsed radiofrequency energy seems to be the most plausible explanation “. For Joel M. Moskowitz, on the other hand, a well-known researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, argues that it is Electrosensitivity (EHS), that is, the disease of the Electromagnetic Era, that is, the non-thermal but biological effects related to exposure to electromagnetic fields, microwaves and radio frequencies: “If my hypothesis is correct – says Moskowitz – the source of exposure for the Havana syndrome is a weapon, if only a minority of exposed individuals are likely to develop severe symptoms associated with EHS”.

And that in addition to being directly related to electromagnetic pollution (and certainly not idiopathic, i.e. pathology of unknown causes) of hypothesized microwave weapons, electrosensitivity is connected to the advancement of technologies wireless for mobile telephony (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G), a recent administrative order issued by the Lombardy TAR also tells us this [qui il documento]: the Milan judge has in fact ordered the non-activation of an antenna pole, exactly as in 2019 the Court of Florence turned off the Wi-Fi in a school. Reason? Protect sensitive citizens suffering from highly disabling environmental diseases, electro-sensitivity and multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS).

Read Also from Maurizio Martucci’s blog In Florence, the Court turns off the Wifi at school. An extraordinarily innovative act

“The interest of private individuals in the non-activation of the plant must be given interim priority, to safeguard the particular health conditions”, affirms the ordinance, consolidating the precautionary position of that part of the jurisprudence which, overcoming opposing theses and scientific debates, in by virtue of the precautionary and damage prevention principle, it protects the prevalence of the constitutional right to public health.

Returning to Cuba & C, we still do not know Biden’s counter-moves or whether public opinion will be able to understand that, with regard to the so-called Havana syndrome, there is very little left of mystery, if not the will to continue to discredit a problem that is anything but marginal. However, we know that, in the absence of a national moratorium on the dangerous advance of electromagnetic overdose, on the platform of crowdfunding Eppela a fundraiser entitled “5G trial, protection for citizens” has started, aimed at taking legal action for the recognition of electrosensitivity, to avoid the raising of electromagnetic threshold limits and the indiscriminate installation of 5G technological infrastructure, without zero risk.

Also because we would not want that after Moscow in Havana, people would soon start talking about Rome syndrome.