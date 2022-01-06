The “hawk” Fed holds back the EU stock exchanges. Bitcoin returns below $ 43 thousand

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Stop the rally at the beginning of the year for European stock exchanges, even if the indices recover positions compared to the sharp decline of the first hours, with investors who are returning to buy banks and cars, while energy is trying to benefit from the increase in the price of the raw. That said, the more hawkish-than-expected tone that emerged from the December minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting and the dangers of spreading the Omicron variant trigger the sell-off on equities. The drops are generalized with the FTSE MIB returning below 28 thousand points, and the CAC 40 in Paris moving away from recent records. Also down were the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the Ftse 100 in London, the IBEX 35 in Madrid and the AEX in Amsterdam. Alternating current futures on Wall Street, after the macro data: the data on unemployment benefits claims were worse than estimates (+7,000 to 207,000 units, against expectations of 195,000) and the trade deficit rising to 80.2 billion dollars, more than expected.

The “hawk” Fed slows the markets

The Fed minutes show the forecast of three rate hikes in 2022, but the novelty concerns the rapid reduction of the Fed balance sheet, after the unprecedented expansion that took place during the pandemic that brought the value of the assets held to 8,800 billion dollars. The US Central Bank has indicated that it could not only raise interest rates sooner than expected, but also reduce the holdings in its portfolio in an attempt to tame high inflation. A hypothesis that also provoked a rapid rise in government bond rates, with the 10-year US Treasury at 1.7% as had not been seen since last March. The data on consumer prices will continue to attract attention in Europe today with the German figures (after the + 3.9% shown for December by Istat yesterday in Italy), while for the United States it will be necessary to wait for its own week.

In Milan, Iveco’s race slows down, Carige wakes up

In Piazza Affari, the entire FTSE MIB is traveling negatively, while still remaining close to the highs in over 13 years reached on January 5, when the main price list has returned to above 28,000 points for the first time since September 12, 2008. Sales at Piazza Affari they are therefore generalized: among the worst Moncler, Interpump Group and Ferrari. Iveco Group slows down the run of the previous two sessions, which had marked a recovery after the thud on the day of the spin-off from CNH Industrial. To a certain extent, the blow was held up by Stellantis, already on the eve of the best, Telecom, waiting for news on the industrial plan and the offer of Kkr, and Intesa Sanpaolo. Outside the main price list, Banca Carige wakes up, with the rumors about which it also returns The sun 24 hours according to which Credit Agricole Italia and the Interbancario Fund (main shareholder of the Ligurian bank with 80% of the capital) are talking informally about a possible offer for Carige.

Spread up to 140 points

Slightly higher trend for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark (IT0005436693) and the same German maturity is indicated at 139 basis points from the 137 points of the previous final. More marked increase for the yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp which at start-up stands at 1.29% from 1.24% at the last reference. Meanwhile, the Italian Treasury continues its financing work: on 5 January the placement through a syndicate of banks of a 30-year BTp took place, just like last year, when a 15-year bond was issued on the same day. years. The demand was not long in coming, given that the total requests reached 55.9 billion euros compared to the 7 billion actually assigned.

Oil still up, on highs since November

Oil, which at the start of the day in Europe was down after the increase in US inventories, has reversed course and is now on a strong rise, on the highest levels since November, with news coming from Kazakhstan and Libya. In Kazakhstan during the night the clashes caused dozens of deaths and Russia with some ‘friendly’ countries announced the sending of troops to the country. At the moment there are no interruptions in crude oil production but the tension is increasing. In Libya, according to reports Reuters, oil production fell by more than 500,000 barrels per day due to pipeline maintenance and oil fields closures. February WTI rose 1.75% to $ 79.21 while March Brent rose 1.5% to $ 82.