The Hawkeye series was originally going to have a darker tone.

hawk eyethe last Marvel series from last year, it was a surprise to many. Some had no hope in her and she ended up surprising them. Others did really want him, especially because of the character presentation of Kate Bishop. What is clear is that in the end the series ended up being something fun and happy at a Christmas time.

But it was not going to be like that, because the composers of the series have revealed that at first the plan for Hawkeye was to be a series with a much darker tone which we end up seeing in the end. Here we tell you everything.

Hawkeye went from having a dark tone to a more fun one

We all know that life Clint Barton after the lapse was very hard, because he had to deal with lose your whole family. It was there that she took up the mantle of ronin and began his list of murders. This was a pretty dark plot for the character, which would not be surprising if it were repeated in his series, but it was not so in the end.

In the end the series had a more cheerful and fun tone of which we saw that surrounded Ronin during those years, in addition to the incorporation of the character of Kate Bishop helped that.

Although it should be noted that, as revealed series composers Christophe Bek and Michael Paraskevasit seems that yes it was planned at first that the series would be darker of what we finally saw.

Marvel Composers Discuss How Hawkeye’s Dark Tone Would Play Out

Christophe commented that he at first I thought the Hawkeye series was going to have a more film noir vibe:

“I knew very little about [eso] and I actually thought it would be kind of a film noir vibe and that this would be reflected in the score. Over time,turned out to be a buddy christmas comedy! And this also felt like the perfect project to finally bring Michael [Paraskevas] as a full contributor, as a partner, after five years. I pitched that to Marvel, and they were very excited.”

Regarding this, Beck emphasized that the series was going to have a darker tone at first, although then it evolved into something more fun:

“…there was a little evolution in what the sound of the score was going to be. At first, it was going to be a shade darkercentered on Hawkeye, his despair over the events of the avengers and the dark things he went through in his past. But the show, the story, and therefore the score turned into something much more fun, especially between Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. And the idea that this would be a kind of ‘Christmas in New York’, we took it. Whenever there was an opportunity to sprinkle Christmas magic, we did it. Not just the big sets we mentioned, but also the incorporation of classic Christmas textures into what was a more traditional type of Marvel superhero score.”

How the series evolved into something more fun

In addition, the composer commented on how the incorporation of electronic elements rowed in favor of the series ending feeling more contemporary:

“That’s a great question! For me it was the incorporation of electronic elements. If you listen to the theme song for the Hawkeye show, it has a processed bell sound. It has bell-like qualities, but it is definitely synthetic and electronic in nature. That subtle electronic addition makes it feel more contemporary and brings it into the Marvel Universe.”

For his part, Michael, the other composer, added that there were some places where they took some classic carols and reorganized them in a more contemporary way:

“Right, and then we amplified those synthetic bells throughout the score, incorporating them more and more with subtle musical cues. There are even a few places where we took some classic Christmas carols and rearranged them in a more contemporary way to serve as underscores. That’s how we got that fun, festive tone fused with the superhero tone.”

It would have been nice if Hawkeye had had a darker tone in Marvel, but maybe for that, the series would have had to try the time that Clint acted as Ronin. Doing the show at a time when Clint already had his family back, even though he still had emotional wounds from the past, it might not make as much sense. And much less if they also wanted to introduce a character like Kate who is not as dark as Ronin was.

Now, tell us reader, Would you have liked to see Marvel take a darker tone on Hawkeye? we will read you for Twitter and don’t forget to follow us here in Super Fiction to find out more news from the Marvel universe

