“The Hawks of the Night”, Stallone’s film becomes a series

TV





The protagonist of the eight episodes will be Frank Grillo, while Stallone will be directed

The hawks of the night (Nighthawks), 1981 film starring Sylvester Stallone , will offer the starting point for the creation of a new television series.

To announce the project was Frank Grillo, the actor of The Purge And Captain America.

Loading... Advertisements

In fact, in a public meeting, Grillo revealed that he had been chosen for the lead role in a noir thriller television remake that has become over the years a small cult, especially for Stallone fans. And Sylvester Stallone who was the protagonist of the film will be the director of the TV series. “We are remaking Nighthawks as an eight-episode limited TV series,” Grillo said during an interview for his new film. Copshop. “I’m playing him while Stallone is directing.”

The hawks of the night was directed by Bruce Malmuth (Hard to kill, Dangerous games) and starring Stallone and Billy Dee Williams. The story tells of two New York police officers who are transferred to an elite anti-terrorism squad when an international terrorist (Rutger Hauer) decides to target the city.