The hawks of the night, the anthology duel between Stallone and Hauer – Libero Quotidiano

THE HAWKS OF THE NIGHT

with Sylvester Stallone, Rutger Hauer and Billy Dee Williams. Directed by Bruce Malmuth, USA 1980 production. Lenght: 1 hour and 38

THE PLOT

The German Wulfgar is such a ferocious and ruthless terrorist that even his regular employers decide they have to do without him. Having become a (very angry) maverick Wulfgar arrives in America where he prepares a massacre at the United Nations. The only one who seems to be able to stop him is a tough New York agent. After a first fight, Wulfgar realizes that he has found an opponent worthy of him and the duel with the cops becomes his primary occupation. Who win? The one of the two who will be able to precede the move of the other even by a single instant.

WHY SEE IT. Because it’s probably one of the best action movies ever made. It is surprising that director Malmuth did not make that great career afterwards, for mysterious reasons. No one was surprised instead that after the “Hawks” the careers of Stallone and above all of Rutger Hauer took off in a great way (his Wulfgar is incredibly more threatening than the aliens and replicants who then crowded his filmography).