The Hayden family mourns Earl, Nicky’s father – Moto

The progenitor of one of the most famous “racing” families in the United States of America died today at his home in Kentucky. Earl Hayden, Nicky’s father – nicknamed the Kentucky Kid – had been fighting for years against an incurable disease that already gripped him in 2019 when his son joined the MotoGP Legends. Nicky, in fact, in 2006 won the title in the premier class riding the Honda of the HRC team, succeeding where Sete Gibernau and Max Biaggi had failed, that is, beating the great former Valentino Rossi with whom he was then box mate in Ducati a few years later.

Nicky is the last American rider to have given prestige to the great tradition of the stars and stripes motorcycling, Honda focused strongly on the 1981 class, ruler of the American Superbike, then called AMA today MotorAmerica. A bet won by the Japanese giant. While training on a bicycle in the Misano Adriatico area on May 17, 2017 Nicky was involved in a car accident which was fatal to him (he died after five days in a coma).

We’re saddened to hear about the passing of Nicky Hayden’s father, Earl. Sending all our love to the Hayden family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/4D4TtfUUjy – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) December 29, 2021

Earl had entrusted Nicky’s story to the book ‘The First Family of Racing’ as all four of Hayden Sr.’s children – Tommy, Roger Lee and Kathleen – they were pilots. Earl Hayden was also a racer before turning to the sale of motorcycles and spare parts. Earl had recently been hospitalized with his illness getting worse, but in recent days, doctors had allowed him to return home to spend the holidays with family members in Owensboro.