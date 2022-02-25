the HBO MAX series that few talk about and you should see

From the same director of Call Me By Your Name and with one of the protagonists of It. Review the three reasons why you should add this fiction to your list on the streaming platform.

The wide variety of content in the catalogs of the streaming platforms it can become exhausting. It is that, although they offer a huge range of available titles, when deciding what to see, we waste hours reviewing each of the categories over and over again. And on that journey, gems that are really worth escaping. Therefore, here we tell you what is the series of hbo max from which hardly anyone speaks but you’ll love it from beginning to end.

Is about We Are Who We Arewhich had its full release in 2020 on the San Sebastian International Film Festival and that finally came to streaming. Italy, the United States and the United Kingdom were the first countries to see the eight episodes of approximately one hour. Despite this, it is currently available to all those who have a subscription to the service and are willing to watch a drama as sensitive as it is energetic.

+ 3 reasons why you should watch We Are Who We Are

3. Its plot

The fiction is set in a US military base located in Italy. Far from taking a 100% adult perspective, this time its protagonists are two teenagers who come of age in the midst of that context. In this way, not only topics such as joining the army are touched on, but also sensations typical of that age such as the search for identity, homosexuality and ties with family and new friends.

2. Its creator

The man behind We Are Who We Are is nothing less than Luca Guadagnino, who worked as a co-creator and director. Although he has a dozen productions on his record, he is mainly known for directing him in Call Me By Your Name (2017), a film starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer that was nominated for an Oscar. This is about your television debutwhere he was in charge of making it very clear that he focuses on the “here and now”.

1. Your deal

For the cast of the series, new and familiar faces parade. In the leading role, we see Jack Dylan Grazer –the 18-year-old who shone in Item and in Shazam!- in the skin of Fraser Wilson. They also shine with their performances Chloe Sevigny (SarahWilson), Alice Braga (Maggie Teixeira), Francesca Scorsese (Britney Orton), Jordan Kristine Seamon (Caitlin Poythress) Spance-Moore II (Dann) and Scott Mescudi (Richard).