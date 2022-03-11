The HBO max series that is over 20 years old and continues to collect fortunes

hbo max it became one of the audience’s favorite platforms. Since he landed in the world of streaming, he knew very well how to earn applause and good comments from users.

In this way, it has a very extensive catalog that is full of gems. Not only original productions stand out, such as euphoria or Successionbut also bets on series that do not go out of style.

Many of the fictions that are part of the list were launched more than 20 years ago. However, one of them continues to be a success among different generations and continues to earn millions.

Friends, the series available on HBO Max that continues to be a success

friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. His debut was made in September 1994 and the popularity he achieved worldwide was so great that he managed to be on the air for a decade.

Because it had several seasons, fiction has a total of 236 episodes. Although its launch was in the 90s, there is no doubt that it became an amazing series that managed to fascinate different generations.

The crowd’s favorite group of friends never went out of style. Although the years passed, the characters were always present on the small screen. The episodes were broadcast on different television channels, and are also available on HBOMax.

Without a doubt, the comedy series became a worldwide phenomenon. Back then, the cast was already earning a fortune. Although at first they charged $22,000 per episode, this amount began to increase more and more.

In the last two seasons of fiction, the interpreters agreed to charge a million dollars per episode. In this way, in the tenth season they earned a total of 22 million dollars.

As its episodes are still on the air, the cast of friends you still get profit for your work done. According to data provided by La Vanguardia, Jennifer Aniston and company still make around $20 million a year.

To this we must add the special Friends: The Reuniona reunion that was also broadcast on HBOMax. For this program, the six interpreters received around 2.4 and 3 million dollars, according to The Hollywood Reporter. What is your favorite moment of the series?

