The HBO Peru series that steal attention today

1. Love Is in the Air

Eda Yıldız is a young flower seller who confronts the young and rich heir Serkan Bolat when he loses, because of him, the scholarship that was going to allow him to study in Italy. To make amends for her mistake, Bolat offers her a deal: if she agrees to spend two months with him as if she were her fiancee, she will help pay for her studies. But this deal will change the course of her life forever.

two. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

3. Game of Thrones

In a land where summers last for decades and winters can last a lifetime, trouble lurks. From the machinations of the south to the wild lands of the east, from the frozen north to the thousand-year-old wall that protects the kingdom from dark forces, two powerful families are in a deadly battle to rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. As betrayal, lust and supernatural forces shake the pillars of the kingdoms, the bloody battle for the Iron Throne will have unforeseen and momentous consequences. Winter is coming. Let the ‘Game of Thrones’ begin.

Four. the house of the deep

Tina and Ben are a couple of young YouTubers who specialize in underwater exploration videos. While diving into a secluded French lake, they discover a house submerged in deep water. What was initially a unique discovery quickly turns into a nightmare when they realize the house was the scene of a heinous crime. Trapped, their oxygen supplies dangerously low, Tina and Ben realize the worst is yet to come: they’re not alone in the house.

5. Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

Natsu Dragneel and his friends travel to the island Kingdom of Stella, where dark secrets will be revealed, they will have to face new enemies and, once again, they must save the world from absolute destruction.

6. The mentalist

The Mentalist is an American police series about Patrick Jane, a former medium, who works as a consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation, using his highly developed powers of observation, which he previously used to “read” minds.

7. Westworld

Westworld is set in a futuristic amusement park run by Doctor Robert Ford. The facilities have androids whose physical appearance is human and thanks to them visitors can enter into any type of fantasy, however dark it may be.

8. The Vampire Diaries

“Vampire Chronicles” tells the story of two vampire brothers obsessed with the same girl in a small town, where supernatural beings secretly live among its residents.

9. Irma Vep

An American movie star, disillusioned with her career and a recent breakup, arrives in France to star as ‘Irma Vep’ in a remake of the silent film classic ‘Les Vampires’.

10. euphoria

A reflection on adolescence through a group of high school students who have to deal with recurring themes of their age, such as drugs, sex and violence.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

