The HBO United States series that steal attention this day

1. Barry

A hit man and aspiring actor moves from the Midwest to Los Angeles and marvels at the drama classes he attends while on assignment.

two. Naomi

Follow a teenage girl’s journey from her small Northwest town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to discover her origins and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

3. Irma Vep

An American movie star, disillusioned with her career and a recent breakup, arrives in France to star as ‘Irma Vep’ in a remake of the silent film classic ‘Les Vampires’.

Four. The Staircase

Explore the life of Michael Peterson, his extended North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

5. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

6. The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart from each other, but a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to bring them back together and inspire a new family business.

7. The Dog House

Observational documentary set in Godmanchester’s Wood Green Animal Shelter. Follow the staff who dedicate themselves body and soul to caring for homeless dogs with an eye toward finding new owners. (FILMAFFINITY)

8. amsterdam

Inspired by Bellevue, America’s oldest public hospital, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to break through bureaucracy and deliver exceptional care.

9. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown is an American travel and food show on CNN that premiered on April 14, 2013. In the show, Anthony Bourdain travels the world discovering lesser-known places and exploring different cultures and cuisines.

10. Westworld

Westworld is set in a futuristic amusement park run by Doctor Robert Ford. The facilities have androids whose physical appearance is human and thanks to them visitors can enter into any type of fantasy, however dark it may be.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

