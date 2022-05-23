The HBO United States series that steal attention this day

breaking bad, game of Thrones, Squid Game Y euphoria are some of the titles that are part of the golden age of tv series of the new millennium, which have been characterized by being promoted through various platforms in the war for streaming.

one. Hacks

Explore the dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a 25-year-old outcast with privilege.

two. The Staircase

Explore the life of Michael Peterson, his extended North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

3. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

Four. Sesame Workshops Mecha Builders

TV series (2022-). ‘Sesame Workshop’s Mecha Builders’ reimagines the colorful inhabitants of Sesame Street as robotic animation-style heroes, also known as Mechas. (FILMAFFINITY)

5. The city is our

It recounts the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Weapons Tracking Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse they suffered in an American city where the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrests were defended against. expense of actual police work.

6. The Young Justice League

Re-imagining of the Teen Titans franchise, presenting superheroes in their time as teenagers dealing with, in addition to supervillains, problems typical of their age.

7. The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart from each other, but a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to bring them back together and inspire a new family business.

8. Barry

A hit man and aspiring actor moves from the Midwest to Los Angeles and marvels at the drama classes he attends while on assignment.

9. Made for Love

A young woman, on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to a tech-savvy billionaire, suddenly realizes that her husband has implanted a revolutionary new monitoring device in her brain that allows him to track her every move.

10. The Sopranos

The Sopranos (The Sopranos) is an American television series created and produced by David Chase. The series premiered in the United States on January 10, 1999 on the cable television channel HBO, which broadcast it uninterruptedly until its conclusion on June 10, 2007. The plot of the series revolves around the New Jersey mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and the difficulties he faces both at home and in the criminal organization he leads. At the same time, the series also focuses on the history of characters close to Tony, especially his wife Carmela (Edie Falco) and his nephew and protégé Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli).

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

