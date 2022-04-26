The head of Infectious Diseases at Granollers Hospital retires

Jordi Cuquet Pedragosa, specialist in Internal Medicine.

“After working for more than 40 years in the hospital, I am now retiring on Dr. Jordi Cuquet, chap of the process of infection. Li desitgem tota la felicitat del món in this new stage of the seva vida”.

This is the particular tribute that the Granollers General Hospital a Jordi Cuquet Pedragosa (Granollers, 1959), in the retirement farewell of the one who has been until now head of infectious processesand section chief of Internal Medicine.

Cuquet’s professional life has always been linked to the hospital in the Catalan town where he was born; that was where he was trained via MIR as internal Medicine specialist.

The role of this professional has been very important during the covid-19 pandemicsince the department he headed was logically strategic in dealing with the incidence of this pathology in the reference population of the General Hospital of Granollers.

He has been a member of the Board of Trustees of the Antonia Roura Foundationlinked to the care of dependent people.

At the level of scientific societies, he has collaborated on various projects with the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI)such as coordination in the line of investigation Sjögren-GEAS-SEMI.