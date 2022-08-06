Health

The head of intensive medicine at Sant Pau, Jordi Mancebo, dies

The head of Intensive Medicine at the Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona since 2009, Jordi Mancebo, He died this Saturday due to an oncological disease, the health center reported.

Mancebo, graduated in Medicine and Surgery in 1980 and Doctor of Medicine in 1991 from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​specialized in Intensive Care Medicine in 1986, and held various management positions at Sant Pau, such as deputy director of Clinical Management.

In the last stage of his professional life, he had to face the challenge of covid-19 and everything that it entailed inside the Sant Pau hospital, given the massive attendance of patients affected by the virus in 2020.

From a team of eight people in the ICU of Sant Pau, experts in acute respiratory diseases, it had to go to more than a hundred professionals and from attending between ten and fifteen patients a day, about 90 were reached, with the help of doctors and professionals from other specialties, during the hardest moments of the coronavirus.

The Sant Pau hospital has indicated on its Twitter account that today “is a very sad day” for this historic health center due to the death of Dr. Mancebo, whom it defines as “an example of medical excellence”.

